SB Financial : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock of $0.115 Cents

Defiance, OH, January 21, 2022 - SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial") announced that its board of directors passed a resolution declaring a quarterly cash dividend of $0.115 per common share, payable on February 25, 2022, to shareholders of record as of February 11, 2022

"We are quite pleased to return to our shareholders a common dividend of $0.115 a share representing a 10 percent increase over the prior year quarter of $0.105 and collectively, for the last four quarters, $0.45 per share vs. $0.41 per share or 10 percent over the previous four quarters, and represents a 2.3% yield." said MarkKlein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices; 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 24 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG"

Forward-Looking Statements

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFGTitle, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices; 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 24 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

May 2021, SB Financial was named to the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. "Bank Honor Roll" of superior performers as revealed in EPS increases for 10 consecutive years. The honor roll review determined that just 16 banks, including SB Financial, or 4% of the nearly 400 banks screened, qualified for inclusion.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein

Chairman, President and CEO

Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com

Lambert Edwards

Vraby@lambert.com