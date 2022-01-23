Log in
SB Financial : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock of $0.115 Cents

01/23/2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Defiance, OH, January 21, 2022 - SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial") announced that its board of directors passed a resolution declaring a quarterly cash dividend of $0.115 per common share, payable on February 25, 2022, to shareholders of record as of February 11, 2022

"We are quite pleased to return to our shareholders a common dividend of $0.115 a share representing a 10 percent increase over the prior year quarter of $0.105 and collectively, for the last four quarters, $0.45 per share vs. $0.41 per share or 10 percent over the previous four quarters, and represents a 2.3% yield." said MarkKlein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices; 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 24 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG"

Forward-Looking Statements

May 2021, SB Financial was named to the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. "Bank Honor Roll" of superior performers as revealed in EPS increases for 10 consecutive years. The honor roll review determined that just 16 banks, including SB Financial, or 4% of the nearly 400 banks screened, qualified for inclusion.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and CEO
Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com

Lambert Edwards
Vraby@lambert.com

Disclaimer

SB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 21:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
