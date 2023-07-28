※It is translated by AI

Summary of questions and answers at the Q1 FY2023 Earnings Results of Operations

Date of the event: July 27, 2023 16:00-16:40 Venue: SB Technology Corp. Head Office (Teams held) Respondent: Shinichi Ata, President & CEO --- (1) The first part, (2),(3),(5),(6) Masaaki Okazaki, Executive Vice President CFO --- (1) The last part, (4),(7)

< Questioner 1 >

Would you tell us about the amount of money you will earn from the transfer of Fontworks, Inc. shares and how it will be used?

In 2013, we acquired Fontworks, Inc. for approximately ¥2 billion, bringing the current sale price to approximately ¥10 billion. We intend to use the proceeds to invest in future growth.

The increase in cash and deposits is expected to be a total of ¥9 billion, and is expected to be about ¥7 billion in the current fiscal year and about ¥2 billion thereafter.

< Questioner 2 >

Are there prospects for gross margins from 2Q in the Public Sector to be higher or lower than in Q1?

Regarding a demonstration phase of the Real property of base registries of the Digital Agency which received the order this time, fundamental research and system development are necessary stage, and about 100 million yen allowance was carried out in this first quarter.

We believe that the gross profit margin will improve after this.

What is the status of inquiries regarding "Azure OpenAI Service"? And how do you think about the impact on your performance?

Many inquiries are received at present.

We would like to create general-purpose solutions instead of individual responses by using examples of development to customers.

