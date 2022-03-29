Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SBA Communications Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBAC   US78410G1040

SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

(SBAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SBA Communications : Announces Election of Jay L. Johnson to Board of Directors - Form 8-K

03/29/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SBA Communications Announces Election of Jay L. Johnson to Board of Directors

Boca Raton, Florida, March 29, 2022 (BUSINESS NEWSWIRE) - SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) ("SBA") today announced the election of Jay L. Johnson to the SBA Board of Directors as a new independent director, effective March 28, 2022.

Mr. Johnson is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR), one of the largest North American outdoor advertising companies. He is an experienced financial executive with in-depth expertise in the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) space as well as broader hospitality andmedia expertise.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jay to our Board of Directors," said Steven E. Bernstein, Chairman of the Board of SBA. "He brings proven leadership in the REIT arena, as well as a wealth of experience in the areas of investment banking, capital markets and investor relations. With leadership experience in managing one of the largest networks of digital billboards in the United States, a business model with many similarities to our shared infrastructure model, Jay will bring relevant and valuable expertise to our Board in a time of exciting wireless innovation."

Before joining Lamar Advertising, Mr. Johnson held positions as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, DiamondRock Hospitality Company and Senior Vice President and Treasurer, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Additionally, he held senior leadership roles at KeyBank Real Estate Capital and Bank of America NA, among others. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL). Mr. Johnson holds a B.A. in Economics from Morehouse College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

###

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 35,000 communications sites in sixteen markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.

For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

Contacts

Mark DeRussy, CFA

Capital Markets

561-226-9531

Lynne Hopkins

Media Relations

561-226-9431

Disclaimer

SBA Communications Corporation published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 21:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
05:54pSBA COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Election of Jay L. Johnson to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
05:09pSBA COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
08:48aSBA Communications Announces Election of Jay L. Johnson to Board of Directors
BU
03/15TRANSCRIPT : SBA Communications Corporation Presents at 30th Annual Deutsche Bank Media, I..
CI
03/14INSIDER SELL : Sba Communications
MT
03/09SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/07TRANSCRIPT : SBA Communications Corporation Presents at Citi's 26th Annual Global Property..
CI
03/07TRANSCRIPT : SBA Communications Corporation Presents at Raymond James 43rd Annual Institut..
CI
03/07RBC Cuts Price Target on SBA Communications to $370 From $380, Maintains Outperform Rat..
MT
03/04S&P 500 Loses Ground as Geopolitics Overshadow Bullish US Labor Market
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 456 M - -
Net income 2022 462 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 657 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 79,0x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 36 033 M 36 033 M -
EV / Sales 2022 19,8x
EV / Sales 2023 19,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 596
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SBA Communications Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 333,89 $
Average target price 369,28 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey A. Stoops Chairman & President
Brendan Thomas Cavanagh Chief Accounting Officer & Vice President
Steven E. Bernstein Chairman
Jorge Grau Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Dipan D. Patel Executive Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-14.17%36 033
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-16.23%111 705
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-13.37%78 157
CYRUSONE INC.0.71%11 707
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY-5.62%11 594
QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.26.02%6 012