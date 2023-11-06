O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da SBA Communications Corp, código ISIN BRS1BABDR001, informa que foi aprovado em 03/11/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,850000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,891 - 03/11/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,562297872 por BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 20/12/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 13/11/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 14/11/2023 até 16/11/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of SBA Communications Corp (Company), ISIN BRS1BABDR001, hereby informs that on 03/11/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,850000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,891 - 03/11/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,562297872 per BDR.
The payment will be completed on 20/12/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 13/11/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 14/11/2023 to 16/11/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
SBA Communications Corporation published this content on 06 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2023 15:32:47 UTC.
SBA Communications Corporation owns, develops, and operates wireless communication structures. Sales break down by activity as follows:
- leasing of spaces for antennas on communication towers (93.8%): at the end of 2020, owned 32,923 wireless towers. The group is also involved in leasing and managing towers for third parties. The United States accounts for 79.7% of net sales;
- network development services (6.2%): supply of acquisition, zoning, and site authorization services, consulting services, and structure analysis for wireless communication providers related to installing communication equipment on towers, maintenance, etc.