Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of SBA Communications Corp (Company), ISIN BRS1BABDR001, hereby informs that on 03/11/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,850000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,891 - 03/11/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,562297872 per BDR.

The payment will be completed on 20/12/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 13/11/2023.

Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 14/11/2023 to 16/11/2023.

PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.