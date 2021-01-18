Log in
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

(SBAC)
SBA Communications Corporation : Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions

01/18/2021 | 09:28am EST
SBA Communications Corporation (Nasdaq: SBAC) ("SBA" or the "Company") today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2020 distributions. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.

SBA Communications Corporation Common Stock
CUSIP 78410G104
Ticker Symbol: SBAC

Record
Date

 

Payment
Date

Cash
Distribution
(per share)

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividends
(per share)

Section
199A
Dividends (1)
(per share)

3/10/2020

3/26/2020

$0.465

$0.465

$0.465

5/28/2020

6/18/2020

$0.465

$0.465

$0.465

8/25/2020

9/22/2020

$0.465

$0.465

$0.465

11/19/2020

12/17/2020

$0.465

$0.465

$0.465

  1. Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends

Note: For the tax year ended December 31, 2020, there were no unrecaptured section 1250 gains or non-dividend distributions.

This information represents final income allocations.

This press release will be available on our website at www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 32,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top 20 Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) based on market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 085 M - -
Net income 2020 -22,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1 380x
Yield 2020 0,69%
Capitalization 29 901 M 29 901 M -
EV / Sales 2020 19,4x
EV / Sales 2021 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 475
Free-Float 98,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 323,50 $
Last Close Price 269,10 $
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey A. Stoops President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven E. Bernstein Chairman
Mark R. Ciarfella Executive Vice President-Operations
Brendan Thomas Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jorge Grau Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-4.62%29 901
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)-2.04%97 678
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)-1.22%67 822
CYRUSONE INC.-1.12%8 710
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-0.08%8 386
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.3.37%4 198
