  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SBA Communications Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBAC   US78410G1040

SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

(SBAC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:26:15 2023-01-27 pm EST
289.68 USD   -0.48%
SBA Communications Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2022 Distributions
North American Morning Briefing: Tech in Focus -2-
Wolfe Research Upgrades SBA Communications to Peer Perform From Underperform
SBA Communications Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2022 Distributions

01/27/2023 | 02:12pm EST
SBA Communications Corporation (Nasdaq: SBAC) ("SBA" or the "Company") today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2022 distributions. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.

SBA Communications Corporation Common Stock
CUSIP 78410G104
Ticker Symbol: SBAC

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Cash
Distribution
(per share)

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividends
(per share)

Section
199A
Dividends (1)
(per share)

3/10/2022

3/25/2022

$0.71

$0.71

$0.71

5/19/2022

6/14/2022

$0.71

$0.71

$0.71

8/25/2022

9/20/2022

$0.71

$0.71

$0.71

11/17/2022

12/15/2022

$0.71

$0.71

$0.71

 

(1) Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends

Note: For the tax year ended December 31, 2022, there were no unrecaptured section 1250 gains or non-dividend distributions.

This information represents final income allocations.

This press release will be available on our website at www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 35,000 communications sites in sixteen markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines. SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 628 M - -
Net income 2022 477 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 610 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 66,8x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 31 427 M 31 427 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,8x
EV / Sales 2023 16,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 596
Free-Float 98,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey A. Stoops Chairman & President
Brendan Thomas Cavanagh Chief Accounting Officer & Vice President
Steven E. Bernstein Chairman
Jorge Grau Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Dipan D. Patel Executive Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION4.05%31 427
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION3.21%102 913
CROWN CASTLE INC.7.25%64 147
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY10.39%10 596
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.15.80%3 152
KEPPEL DC REIT14.69%2 656