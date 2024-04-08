SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its first quarter results on Monday, April 29, 2024 after market close.

SBA will host a conference call on Monday, April 29, 2024 to discuss these results.

The call may be accessed as follows:

When: Monday, April 29, 2024 at 5:00 PM (EDT) Dial-in Number: 877-692-8955 Access Code: 3308847 Conference Name: SBA First Quarter 2024 Results Replay Available: (866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 4541116 Scheduled to begin 4/29/2024 at 11:00 PM and end on 5/13/2024 at 12:00 AM (TZ: Eastern) Internet Access: www.sbasite.com

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 15 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

