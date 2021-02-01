Log in
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

(SBAC)
SBA Communications Corporation : Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

02/01/2021 | 12:38pm EST
SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its fourth quarter results on Monday, February 22, 2021 after market close.

SBA will host a conference call on Monday, February 22, 2021 to discuss these results.

The call may be accessed as follows:

When:

Monday, February 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM (EDT)

 

 

Dial-in Number:

877-692-8955

 

 

Access Code:

1527350

 

 

Conference Name:

SBA Fourth Quarter Results

 

 

Replay Available:

(866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 4810660

 

 

Scheduled to begin on 2/22/2021 at 11:00 PM and end on 3/8/2021 at 12:00

AM (TZ: Eastern)

 

 

Internet Access:

www.sbasite.com

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 32,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top 20 Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) based on market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 086 M - -
Net income 2020 -22,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1 363x
Yield 2020 0,69%
Capitalization 29 853 M 29 853 M -
EV / Sales 2020 19,3x
EV / Sales 2021 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 475
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SBA Communications Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 323,50 $
Last Close Price 268,67 $
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey A. Stoops President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven E. Bernstein Chairman
Mark R. Ciarfella Executive Vice President-Operations
Brendan Thomas Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jorge Grau Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-4.77%29 853
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)1.29%100 996
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)0.04%68 688
CYRUSONE INC.-0.27%8 785
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-2.93%8 147
QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.5.20%4 195
