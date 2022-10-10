Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SBA Communications Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBAC   US78410G1040

SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

(SBAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:12 2022-10-10 am EDT
262.23 USD   -0.06%
09:52aSBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
BU
10/07UBS Adjusts SBA Communications Price Target to $400 From $410, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/07Deutsche Bank Adjusts SBA Communications' Price Target to $323 From $385, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

10/10/2022 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its third quarter results on Monday, October 31, 2022 after market close.

SBA will host a conference call on Monday, October 31, 2022 to discuss these results.

The call may be accessed as follows:

When:

Monday, October 31, 2022 at 5:00 PM (EDT)

 

 

Dial-in Number:

877-692-8955

 

 

Access Code:

1502503

 

 

Conference Name:

SBA Third Quarter 2022 Results

 

 

Replay Available:

(866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 7277834

Scheduled to begin 10/31/2022 at 11:00 PM and end on 11/14/2022 at 12:00 AM

 

(TZ: Eastern)

 

 

Internet Access:

www.sbasite.com

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 35,000 communications sites in sixteen markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines. SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
09:52aSBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
BU
10/07UBS Adjusts SBA Communications Price Target to $400 From $410, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/07Deutsche Bank Adjusts SBA Communications' Price Target to $323 From $385, Maintains Buy..
MT
10/04KeyBanc Adjusts Price Target on SBA Communications to $335 From $389, Reiterates Overwe..
MT
09/16Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on SBA Communications to $366 From $361, Reiterates..
MT
09/13Transcript : SBA Communications Corporation Presents at Goldman Sachs Communa..
CI
08/30SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Techno..
BU
08/26Barclays Adjusts Price Target on SBA Communications to $380 From $385, Reiterates Overw..
MT
08/24SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/17Insider Sell: Sba Communications
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 581 M - -
Net income 2022 457 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 028 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 62,2x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 28 307 M 28 307 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,0x
EV / Sales 2023 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 596
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SBA Communications Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 262,40 $
Average target price 366,67 $
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey A. Stoops Chairman & President
Brendan Thomas Cavanagh Chief Accounting Officer & Vice President
Steven E. Bernstein Chairman
Jorge Grau Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Dipan D. Patel Executive Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-32.55%28 307
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-33.46%90 617
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-35.64%58 179
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY-29.84%8 641
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.-40.57%2 615
KEPPEL DC REIT-31.98%2 018