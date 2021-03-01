Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SBA Communications Corporation    SBAC

SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

(SBAC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SBA Communications Corporation : to Speak at Deutsche Bank's 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

03/01/2021 | 11:29am EST
SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Jeffrey A. Stoops, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to speak at Deutsche Bank’s 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 2:00pm ET. This will be a virtual conference. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 33,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 199 M - -
Net income 2021 213 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 127x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 27 892 M 27 892 M -
EV / Sales 2021 18,2x
EV / Sales 2022 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 483
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SBA Communications Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 310,19 $
Last Close Price 255,13 $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey A. Stoops President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brendan Thomas Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven E. Bernstein Chairman
Jorge Grau Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Dipan D. Patel EVP-Strategy, Technology & New Business Initiative
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-9.57%27 892
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)-3.71%96 045
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)-2.16%67 177
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)4.05%8 738
CYRUSONE INC.-10.28%7 906
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.6.48%4 666
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.