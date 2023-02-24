Advanced search
    SBAC   US78410G1040

SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

(SBAC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:00:47 2023-02-24 pm EST
258.11 USD   -2.79%
12:45pSBA Communications Corporation to Speak at 2023 Citi Global Property CEO Conference
BU
09:20aSBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the Raymond James & Associates 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
BU
02/23Deutsche Bank Adjusts SBA Communications Price Target to $320 From $325, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at 2023 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

02/24/2023 | 12:45pm EST
SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Jeffrey A. Stoops, President and Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to speak at the 2023 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:00pm ET. The conference will be at The Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Florida. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 629 M - -
Net income 2022 480 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 699 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 61,0x
Yield 2022 1,07%
Capitalization 28 676 M 28 676 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,7x
EV / Sales 2023 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 596
Free-Float 98,7%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 265,53 $
Average target price 322,50 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey A. Stoops Chairman & President
Brendan Thomas Cavanagh Chief Accounting Officer & Vice President
Steven E. Bernstein Chairman
Jorge Grau Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Dipan D. Patel Executive Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-7.60%28 676
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-4.67%94 034
CROWN CASTLE INC.-1.02%58 141
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY10.94%10 649
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.7.00%2 913
KEPPEL DC REIT11.86%2 535