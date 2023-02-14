Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SBA Communications Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBAC   US78410G1040

SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

(SBAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:02:52 2023-02-14 am EST
291.23 USD   -0.10%
09:36aSBA Communications Corporation to Speak at The 31st Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference
BU
01/31SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
BU
01/27SBA Communications Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2022 Distributions
BU
SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at The 31st Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference

02/14/2023 | 09:36am EST
SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Jeffrey A. Stoops, President and Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to speak at the 31st Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference, Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 1:50pm ET. The conference will be at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 35,000 communications sites in sixteen markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines. SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 628 M - -
Net income 2022 477 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 610 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 67,0x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 31 475 M 31 475 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,8x
EV / Sales 2023 16,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 596
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SBA Communications Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 291,53 $
Average target price 327,17 $
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey A. Stoops Chairman & President
Brendan Thomas Cavanagh Chief Accounting Officer & Vice President
Steven E. Bernstein Chairman
Jorge Grau Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Dipan D. Patel Executive Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION3.27%31 475
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION2.29%101 157
CROWN CASTLE INC.4.32%61 380
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY12.97%10 859
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.17.49%3 198
KEPPEL DC REIT10.73%2 535