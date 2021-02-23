Log in
SBA Communications Corporation    SBAC

SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

(SBAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

SBA Communications Corporation : to Speak at the 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

02/23/2021 | 01:47pm EST
SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Jeffrey A. Stoops, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to speak at the 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 1:15pm ET. This will be a virtual conference. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 33,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 086 M - -
Net income 2020 -22,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 622 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1 322x
Yield 2020 0,71%
Capitalization 28 520 M 28 520 M -
EV / Sales 2020 18,8x
EV / Sales 2021 18,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 475
Free-Float 98,9%
Technical analysis trends SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 315,50 $
Last Close Price 259,70 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey A. Stoops President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brendan Thomas Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven E. Bernstein Chairman
Jorge Grau Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Dipan D. Patel EVP-Strategy, Technology & New Business Initiative
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-7.22%28 856
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)0.27%99 979
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)4.15%71 302
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)5.22%8 830
CYRUSONE INC.-8.83%8 034
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.15.53%5 062
