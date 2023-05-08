Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SBA Communications Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBAC   US78410G1040

SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

(SBAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:27:41 2023-05-08 am EDT
238.56 USD   -0.43%
09:54aSBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the JP Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
BU
07:45aRBC Cuts Price Target on SBA Communications to $290 From $320 on 'More Conservative Valuation Assumptions,' Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
05/05Deutsche Bank Adjusts SBA Communications Price Target to $300 From $320, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the JP Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/08/2023 | 09:54am EDT
SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Jeffrey A. Stoops, President and Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to speak at the JP Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:40am ET. The conference will be at The Westin Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 708 M - -
Net income 2023 516 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 257 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 51,3x
Yield 2023 1,42%
Capitalization 25 954 M 25 954 M -
EV / Sales 2023 14,1x
EV / Sales 2024 13,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 834
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SBA Communications Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 239,59 $
Average target price 312,50 $
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey A. Stoops Chairman & President
Brendan Thomas Cavanagh Chief Accounting Officer & Vice President
Steven E. Bernstein Chairman
Dipan D. Patel Executive Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Elvis T. Clemetson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-14.53%25 954
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-7.13%91 694
EQUINIX, INC.12.97%69 207
CROWN CASTLE INC.-12.64%51 390
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-3.84%28 092
IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED13.12%16 445
