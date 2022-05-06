Log in
SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the Ninth Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit

05/06/2022 | 09:54am EDT
SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Brendan Cavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to speak at the Ninth Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 1:00pm ET. The presentation will be virtual. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 35,000 communications sites in sixteen markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines. SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.


