    SBAC   US78410G1040

SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

(SBAC)
  Report
SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the Raymond James & Associates 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

02/21/2022 | 12:24pm EST
SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Brendan Cavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to speak at the Raymond James & Associates 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 9:50am ET. The conference will be at the JW Marriott Grand Lakes in Orlando, Florida. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 34,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 304 M - -
Net income 2021 274 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 873 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 119x
Yield 2021 0,80%
Capitalization 31 636 M 31 636 M -
EV / Sales 2021 18,9x
EV / Sales 2022 18,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 483
Free-Float -
Chart SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SBA Communications Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 290,82 $
Average target price 374,33 $
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey A. Stoops Chairman & President
Brendan Thomas Cavanagh Chief Accounting Officer & Vice President
Steven E. Bernstein Chairman
Jorge Grau Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Dipan D. Patel Executive Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-25.24%31 636
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-21.90%104 035
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-22.23%70 164
CYRUSONE INC.0.27%11 656
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY-8.24%11 269
QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.26.02%6 012