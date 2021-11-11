Rapport for tredje kvartal 11/11/2021 | 03:37am EST Send by mail :

Q3 Third quarter 2021 (Unaudited) Sbanken ASA Q3 Third quarter 2021 - Highlights Sbanken ASA Annual lending growth Cost-to-income ratio ROE -1.5 % 44.7 % 9.2 % (2.4 %*) (35.5 %*) (12.2 %*) Net interest margin Loan loss ratioCET1 ratio 1.50 % 0.03 % 16.3 %** (1.66 %*) (0.14 %*) (16.8 %*) Positive lending development quarter on quarter of 0.5 per cent

DNB voluntary offer - awaiting decision from competition authorities

Strong capital position - NOK 4.40 per share dividend distribution

Robust asset quality - losses remaining at low levels Total loans to customers NOK million 83 621 83 438 83 211 81 955 82 388 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Earnings before tax NOK million 274 283 243 253 219 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Return on equity Per cent 12.2 % 12.5 % 10.7 % 11.1 % 9.2 % 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Comparable figure corresponding period last year.

Including 50 per cent retained earnings for the first nine months of 2021 and 37.2 per cent retained earnings for 2020. PAGE 2/51 THIRD QUARTER 2021 - SBANKEN GROUP - UNAUDITED Key figures (group) In NOK thousand Reference Q3 21 Q3 20 Jan-Sep 21 Jan-Sep 20 2020 Summary of income statement Net interest income 373 381 422 199 1 150 439 1 236 827 1 644 137 Net fee and commission income 50 940 43 825 146 201 134 749 184 310 Net other income -18 888 3 608 -35 405 1 877 22 050 Total income 405 433 469 632 1 261 235 1 373 453 1 850 497 Other operating expenses -181 056 -166 801 -546 895 -520 589 -710 371 Operating profit before loan losses 224 377 302 832 714 340 852 864 1 140 126 Loan losses -28 384 -128 911 -133 482 -5 252 821 Earnings before tax 219 125 274 448 715 161 723 953 1 006 643 Calculated tax -50 778 -62 616 -164 410 -162 273 -223 601 Net profit 168 347 211 832 550 751 561 680 783 042 Profitability Return on equity 1 9.2 % 12.2 % 10.1 % 11.1 % 11.4 % Net interest margin 2 1.50 % 1.66 % 1.54 % 1.68 % 1.66 % Cost-to-income ratio 3 44.7 % 35.5 % 43.4 % 37.9 % 38.4 % Earnings per share 1.52 1.90 4.98 5.00 7.00 Balance sheet figures (in NOK million) Total loan volume 82 388 83 621 82 388 83 621 83 438 Customer deposits 63 845 58 064 63 845 58 064 58 644 Deposit-to-loan ratio 4 77.9 % 70.6 % 74.6 % 67.8 % 68.4 % Lending growth (gross) previous 12 months -1.5 % 2.4 % -1.5 % 2.4 % 2.4 % Average total assets 5 98 433 101 349 99 643 98 348 98 939 Total assets, end of period 101 684 98 101 101 684 98 101 100 726 Book value per share 66.54 62.80 66.54 62.80 64.72 Losses and defaults Total loan loss (%) 6 0.03 % 0.14 % 0.00 % 0.21 % 0.16 % Capital adequacy and leverage ratio 7 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 16.3 % 16.8 % 16.3 % 16.8 % 15.5 % Tier 1 capital ratio 18.1 % 18.6 % 18.1 % 18.6 % 17.3 % Total capital ratio 20.4 % 20.9 % 20.4 % 20.9 % 19.6 % Leverage ratio 6.5 % 6.9 % 6.5 % 6.9 % 6.3 % Employment FTEs 323 333 323 333 334 References Return to shareholders after tax (annualised) as a percentage of average shareholder equity in the period. Net interest income (annualised) as a percentage of average total capital Operating expenses before loss as a percentage of total income Average deposits from customers as a percentage of average loan volume Average total assets in the period Loan losses as a percentage of average loan volume in the period Including 50 per cent of retained earnings for the first nine months of 2021 and 37.2 per cent of retained earnings for 2020. The first nine months of 2020 includes 70 per cent of retained earnings for the first nine months of 2020 and fully retained earnings for 2019. Year-end 2020 includes 37.2 per cent of retained earnings for 2020 and 50.4 per cent of the profit for 2019. PAGE 3/51 THIRD QUARTER 2021 - SBANKEN GROUP - UNAUDITED Third Quarter Results The Sbanken group recorded a profit before tax of NOK 219.1 million in the third quarter, compared with NOK 274.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net interest income decreased to NOK 373.4 (422.2) million, while net fee and commission income increased by 16.2 per cent to NOK 50.9 (43.8) million. Return on equity in the third quarter was 9.2 (12.2) per cent. Total customer lending at quarter-end increased to NOK 82.4 billion. Compared to the previous quarter, mortgage lending increased 0.4 per cent, while car loans increased 14.5 per cent with the introduction of a new car loan product. Funds under management increased to NOK 30.3 billion. Important events during the quarter On 1 July, the Norwegian Ministry of Finance approved DNB's contemplated acquisition of Sbanken. On 26 August, the Norwegian Competition Authority (NCA) issued a reasoned statement against the transaction. The objections relate to NCA's preliminary assessments of possible negative competition effects in the market for fund distribution. On 7 October, the final deadline for the NCA's review was extended following proposal for remedies from DNB to address NCA's preliminary concerns, see "Subsequent Events". In response to market dynamics following DNB's offer for Sbanken, the bank has made targeted product adaptations, including a 2021 mortgage rate guarantee granted in the second quarter, and targeted marketing efforts to mitigate customer churn. The initiatives have led to margin compression in the quarter. On 23 September, Norges Bank raised the key policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.25 per cent. The average three-month Nibor rate for the third quarter was 0.38 per cent, up 12 basis points from the previous quarter. Net fee and commission income increased to NOK 50.9 (43.8) million, partially ascribed to increased revenues from card transactions abroad as coronavirus travel restrictions were eased. Net other income decreased to minus NOK 18.9 (3.6) million, predominately related to the repurchase of own covered bonds. Net interest and fee and commission income NOK million 500 2.4 % 450 44 50 47 2.2 % 400 49 51 422 407 392 350 385 373 2.0 % 300 250 1.8 % 200 1.6 % 150 1.66 % 1.60 % 100 1.58 % 1.55 % 1.50 % 1.4 % 50 0 1.2 % In accordance with the granting of interest rate guarantees to all mortgage 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 customers, the bank did not make changes in mortgage rates. Net interest income Net fee and commissions Interest margin (right axis) In the annual ESG 100 sustainability reporting survey, Sbanken was awarded a score of B+, up from a score of D last year. The survey is conducted by independent research and advisory firm "The Governance Group", and focuses on the 100 largest companies on the Oslo Stock Exchange. For the 13th consecutive year, Sbanken was placed number one on EPSI's annual customer satisfaction survey, being the only bank to achieve a score above 80. Operating income Operating income amounted to NOK 405.4 (469.6) million, following a decrease in net interest income of NOK 48.8 million, an increase in net fee and commission income of NOK 7.1 million and a decrease in net other income of NOK 22.5 million from the third quarter of 2020. Net interest income decreased to NOK 373.4 (422.2) million. The net interest margin was 1.50 per cent, down from 1.66 per cent in the third quarter of 2020. Compared to the previous quarter, the net interest margin was down 8 basis points. The effective lending rate decreased to 1.88 per cent, compared to 2.07 per cent in the third quarter of 2020. The lending rate decreased by 12 basis points from the previous quarter. Average effective interest rate by product group 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Mortgages 1.99 % 1.89 % 1.88 % 1.85 % 1.79 % Car loans 5.46 % 5.61 % 5.46 % 5.45 % 4.97 % Consumer loans 10.35 % 10.23 % 10.02 % 10.10 % 9.76 % Other credit 11.58 % 11.56 % 11.43 % 11.08 % 10.53 % The effective funding rate decreased to 0.37 per cent, compared with 0.42 per cent in the third quarter of 2020. The funding rate decreased by 5 basis points from the previous quarter. PAGE 4/51 THIRD QUARTER 2021 - SBANKEN GROUP - UNAUDITED Operating expenses Operating expenses amounted to NOK 181.1 (166.8) million in the quarter, including NOK 3.8 million in non-recurring transaction costs related to the ongoing offer process. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the main difference was higher payroll expenses and increased marketing spend. Marketing costs increased to NOK 13.3 million from NOK 8.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. The cost-to-income ratio was 44.7 per cent in the quarter, compared to 35.5 per cent in the third quarter of 2020 and 44.9 per cent in the previous quarter. Adjusting for non-recurring costs, the ratio was 43.7 per cent. Operating expenses NOK million 240 80 % 200 70 % 11 10 11 13 160 8 60 % 48 45 59 48 45 120 50 % 32 36 33 34 34 80 45 % 45 % 40 % 40 % 41 % 40 36 % 30 % 79 98 84 88 85 0 20 % 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Personnel IT Other operating expenses Marketing C/I (right axis) Impairments and losses Loan losses amounted to NOK 5.3 million (28.4) million in the quarter, corresponding to a loan loss ratio of 0.03 per cent. Losses for both secured and unsecured loans remained at historically low levels. Total expected credit losses (ECL) amounted to NOK 356.1 million at quarter- end, of which NOK 57.0 million related to secured loans and NOK 299.1 million to unsecured loans. Taxes The estimated tax expense amounted to NOK 50.8 (62.6) million, corresponding to an effective tax rate of 23.2 (22.8) per cent. Loans to and deposits from customers At the end of the quarter, loans to customers totalled NOK 82.4 (83.6) billion. Lending growth over the past 12 months was minus 1.5 per cent, while quarterly lending growth was positive with 0.5 per cent. The volume of fixed rate mortgages amounted to NOK 8.2 billion. Outstanding consumer loans amounted to NOK 1.4 (1.9) billion at quarter- end, a 5.3 per cent reduction from the end of the previous quarter. Following the introduction of a new car loan product in May, the volume of car loans increased to NOK 0.9 billion, up 14.5 per cent from the end of the previous quarter. The volume of other credit products (account credit, credit cards and custody account credit) was NOK 1.4 (1.4) billion. Loans to customers NOK billion 90 0.80 % 85 0.70 % 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.4 1.9 1.7 1.6 80 1.0 0.9 0.8 1.5 1.4 0.60 % 79.4 79.4 79.3 0.8 0.9 78.3 78.6 75 0.50 % 70 0.40 % 65 0.30 % 60 0.20 % 55 0.10 % 0.14 % 50 0.02 % 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.00 % 45 -0.10 % -0.09 % 40 -0.20 % 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Home loans Car loans Consumer credit Other loans Loss rate (right axis) Customer deposits increased to NOK 63.8 (58.1) billion, a 10.0 per cent increase from the third quarter of 2020. At quarter-end, the bank had 10 400 SME customers with combined deposits of NOK 2.7 billion. Customer deposits NOK billion 65 64.2 63.8 90 % 58.1 58.6 60.0 60 85 % 55 80 % 50 75 % 77.9 % 45 74.6 % 70 % 40 70.6 % 70.2 % 71.4 % 65 % 35 60 % 30 55 % 25 50 % 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Customer deposits Deposit-to-loan ratio AVG (right axis) Savings Funds under management (FuM) increased to NOK 30.3 billion, up NOK 0.9 billion from the end of the previous quarter. The increase was primarilly ascribed to inflow of customers' funds. At quarter-end, combined FuM as share of retail fund savings in Norway was 8.6 per cent, unchanged from the previous quarter. Net client cash flow in the quarter was positive in the amount of NOK 0.8 billion. Combined inflows as share of Norwegian retail fund inflows was 9.5 per cent. Average inflow from savings agreements increased to NOK 165 million per month in the quarter. PAGE 5/51 THIRD QUARTER 2021 - SBANKEN GROUP - UNAUDITED This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

