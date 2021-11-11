Rapport for tredje kvartal

Positive lending development quarter on quarter of 0.5 per cent
DNB voluntary offer - awaiting decision from competition authorities
Strong capital position - NOK 4.40 per share dividend distribution
Robust asset quality - losses remaining at low levels
Total loans to customers
NOK million
83 621
83 438
83 211
81 955
82 388
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
Earnings before tax
NOK million
274 283
243 253
219
3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21
Return on equity
Per cent
12.2 %
12.5 %
10.7 %
11.1 %
9.2 %
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
Comparable figure corresponding period last year.
Including 50 per cent retained earnings for the first nine months of 2021 and 37.2 per cent retained earnings for 2020.
PAGE 2/51 THIRD QUARTER 2021 - SBANKEN GROUP - UNAUDITED
Key figures (group)
In NOK thousand
Reference
Q3 21
Q3 20
Jan-Sep 21
Jan-Sep 20
2020
Summary of income statement
Net interest income
373 381
422 199
1 150 439
1 236 827
1 644 137
Net fee and commission income
50 940
43 825
146 201
134 749
184 310
Net other income
-18 888
3 608
-35 405
1 877
22 050
Total income
405 433
469 632
1 261 235
1 373 453
1 850 497
Other operating expenses
-181 056
-166 801
-546 895
-520 589
-710 371
Operating profit before loan losses
224 377
302 832
714 340
852 864
1 140 126
Loan losses
-28 384
-128 911
-133 482
-5 252
821
Earnings before tax
219 125
274 448
715 161
723 953
1 006 643
Calculated tax
-50 778
-62 616
-164 410
-162 273
-223 601
Net profit
168 347
211 832
550 751
561 680
783 042
Profitability
Return on equity
1
9.2 %
12.2 %
10.1 %
11.1 %
11.4 %
Net interest margin
2
1.50 %
1.66 %
1.54 %
1.68 %
1.66 %
Cost-to-income ratio
3
44.7 %
35.5 %
43.4 %
37.9 %
38.4 %
Earnings per share
1.52
1.90
4.98
5.00
7.00
Balance sheet figures (in NOK million)
Total loan volume
82 388
83 621
82 388
83 621
83 438
Customer deposits
63 845
58 064
63 845
58 064
58 644
Deposit-to-loan ratio
4
77.9 %
70.6 %
74.6 %
67.8 %
68.4 %
Lending growth (gross) previous 12 months
-1.5 %
2.4 %
-1.5 %
2.4 %
2.4 %
Average total assets
5
98 433
101 349
99 643
98 348
98 939
Total assets, end of period
101 684
98 101
101 684
98 101
100 726
Book value per share
66.54
62.80
66.54
62.80
64.72
Losses and defaults
Total loan loss (%)
6
0.03 %
0.14 %
0.00 %
0.21 %
0.16 %
Capital adequacy and leverage ratio
7
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
16.3 %
16.8 %
16.3 %
16.8 %
15.5 %
Tier 1 capital ratio
18.1 %
18.6 %
18.1 %
18.6 %
17.3 %
Total capital ratio
20.4 %
20.9 %
20.4 %
20.9 %
19.6 %
Leverage ratio
6.5 %
6.9 %
6.5 %
6.9 %
6.3 %
Employment
FTEs
323
333
323
333
334
References
Return to shareholders after tax (annualised) as a percentage of average shareholder equity in the period.
Net interest income (annualised) as a percentage of average total capital
Operating expenses before loss as a percentage of total income
Average deposits from customers as a percentage of average loan volume
Average total assets in the period
Loan losses as a percentage of average loan volume in the period
Including 50 per cent of retained earnings for the first nine months of 2021 and 37.2 per cent of retained earnings for 2020. The first nine months of 2020 includes 70 per cent of retained earnings for the first nine months of 2020 and fully retained earnings for 2019. Year-end 2020 includes 37.2 per cent of retained earnings for 2020 and 50.4 per cent of the profit for 2019.
PAGE 3/51 THIRD QUARTER 2021 - SBANKEN GROUP - UNAUDITED
Third Quarter Results
The Sbanken group recorded a profit before tax of NOK 219.1 million in the third quarter, compared with NOK 274.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net interest income decreased to NOK 373.4 (422.2) million, while net fee and commission income increased by
16.2 per cent to NOK 50.9 (43.8) million. Return on equity in the third quarter was 9.2 (12.2) per cent.
Total customer lending at quarter-end increased to NOK 82.4 billion. Compared to the previous quarter, mortgage lending increased 0.4 per cent, while car loans increased 14.5 per cent with the introduction of a new car loan product. Funds under management increased to NOK 30.3 billion.
Important events during the quarter
On 1 July, the Norwegian Ministry of Finance approved DNB's contemplated acquisition of Sbanken. On 26 August, the Norwegian Competition Authority (NCA) issued a reasoned statement against the transaction. The objections relate to NCA's preliminary assessments of possible negative competition effects in the market for fund distribution. On 7 October, the final deadline for the NCA's review was extended following proposal for remedies from DNB to address NCA's preliminary concerns, see "Subsequent Events".
In response to market dynamics following DNB's offer for Sbanken, the bank has made targeted product adaptations, including a 2021 mortgage rate guarantee granted in the second quarter, and targeted marketing efforts to mitigate customer churn. The initiatives have led to margin compression in the quarter.
On 23 September, Norges Bank raised the key policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.25 per cent. The average three-month Nibor rate for the third quarter was 0.38 per cent, up 12 basis points from the previous quarter.
Net fee and commission income increased to NOK 50.9 (43.8) million, partially ascribed to increased revenues from card transactions abroad as coronavirus travel restrictions were eased. Net other income decreased to minus NOK 18.9 (3.6) million, predominately related to the repurchase of own covered bonds.
Net interest and fee and commission income
NOK million
500
2.4 %
450
44
50
47
2.2 %
400
49
51
422
407
392
350
385
373
2.0 %
300
250
1.8 %
200
1.6 %
150
1.66 %
1.60 %
100
1.58 %
1.55 %
1.50 %
1.4 %
50
0
1.2 %
In accordance with the granting of interest rate guarantees to all mortgage
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
customers, the bank did not make changes in mortgage rates.
Net interest income
Net fee and commissions
Interest margin (right axis)
In the annual ESG 100 sustainability reporting survey, Sbanken was awarded a score of B+, up from a score of D last year. The survey is conducted by independent research and advisory firm "The Governance Group", and focuses on the 100 largest companies on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
For the 13th consecutive year, Sbanken was placed number one on EPSI's annual customer satisfaction survey, being the only bank to achieve a score above 80.
Operating income
Operating income amounted to NOK 405.4 (469.6) million, following a decrease in net interest income of NOK 48.8 million, an increase in net fee and commission income of NOK 7.1 million and a decrease in net other income of NOK 22.5 million from the third quarter of 2020.
Net interest income decreased to NOK 373.4 (422.2) million. The net interest margin was 1.50 per cent, down from 1.66 per cent in the third quarter of 2020. Compared to the previous quarter, the net interest margin was down 8 basis points.
The effective lending rate decreased to 1.88 per cent, compared to 2.07 per cent in the third quarter of 2020. The lending rate decreased by 12 basis points from the previous quarter.
Average effective interest rate by product group
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
Mortgages
1.99 %
1.89 %
1.88 %
1.85 %
1.79 %
Car loans
5.46 %
5.61 %
5.46 %
5.45 %
4.97 %
Consumer loans
10.35 %
10.23 %
10.02 %
10.10 %
9.76 %
Other credit
11.58 %
11.56 %
11.43 %
11.08 %
10.53 %
The effective funding rate decreased to 0.37 per cent, compared with 0.42 per cent in the third quarter of 2020. The funding rate decreased by 5 basis points from the previous quarter.
PAGE 4/51 THIRD QUARTER 2021 - SBANKEN GROUP - UNAUDITED
Operating expenses
Operating expenses amounted to NOK 181.1 (166.8) million in the quarter, including NOK 3.8 million in non-recurring transaction costs related to the ongoing offer process. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the main difference was higher payroll expenses and increased marketing spend. Marketing costs increased to NOK 13.3 million from NOK 8.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.
The cost-to-income ratio was 44.7 per cent in the quarter, compared to 35.5 per cent in the third quarter of 2020 and 44.9 per cent in the previous quarter. Adjusting for non-recurring costs, the ratio was 43.7 per cent.
Operating expenses
NOK million
240
80 %
200
70 %
11
10
11
13
160
8
60 %
48
45
59
48
45
120
50 %
32
36
33
34
34
80
45 %
45 %
40 %
40 %
41 %
40
36 %
30 %
79
98
84
88
85
0
20 %
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
Personnel
IT
Other operating expenses
Marketing
C/I (right axis)
Impairments and losses
Loan losses amounted to NOK 5.3 million (28.4) million in the quarter, corresponding to a loan loss ratio of 0.03 per cent. Losses for both secured and unsecured loans remained at historically low levels.
Total expected credit losses (ECL) amounted to NOK 356.1 million at quarter- end, of which NOK 57.0 million related to secured loans and NOK 299.1 million to unsecured loans.
Taxes
The estimated tax expense amounted to NOK 50.8 (62.6) million, corresponding to an effective tax rate of 23.2 (22.8) per cent.
Loans to and deposits from customers
At the end of the quarter, loans to customers totalled NOK 82.4 (83.6) billion. Lending growth over the past 12 months was minus 1.5 per cent, while quarterly lending growth was positive with 0.5 per cent. The volume of fixed rate mortgages amounted to NOK 8.2 billion.
Outstanding consumer loans amounted to NOK 1.4 (1.9) billion at quarter- end, a 5.3 per cent reduction from the end of the previous quarter. Following the introduction of a new car loan product in May, the volume of car loans increased to NOK 0.9 billion, up 14.5 per cent from the end of the previous quarter. The volume of other credit products (account credit, credit cards and custody account credit) was NOK 1.4 (1.4) billion.
Loans to customers
NOK billion
90
0.80 %
85
0.70 %
1.4
1.4
1.4
1.3
1.4
1.9
1.7
1.6
80
1.0
0.9
0.8
1.5
1.4
0.60 %
79.4
79.4
79.3
0.8
0.9
78.3
78.6
75
0.50 %
70
0.40 %
65
0.30 %
60
0.20 %
55
0.10 %
0.14 %
50
0.02 %
0.06 %
0.03 %
0.00 %
45
-0.10 %
-0.09 %
40
-0.20 %
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
Home loans
Car loans
Consumer credit
Other loans
Loss rate (right axis)
Customer deposits increased to NOK 63.8 (58.1) billion, a 10.0 per cent increase from the third quarter of 2020. At quarter-end, the bank had 10 400 SME customers with combined deposits of NOK 2.7 billion.
Customer deposits
NOK billion
65
64.2
63.8
90 %
58.1
58.6
60.0
60
85 %
55
80 %
50
75 %
77.9 %
45
74.6 %
70 %
40
70.6 %
70.2 %
71.4 %
65 %
35
60 %
30
55 %
25
50 %
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
Customer deposits
Deposit-to-loan ratio AVG (right axis)
Savings
Funds under management (FuM) increased to NOK 30.3 billion, up NOK 0.9 billion from the end of the previous quarter. The increase was primarilly ascribed to inflow of customers' funds. At quarter-end, combined FuM as share of retail fund savings in Norway was 8.6 per cent, unchanged from the previous quarter.
Net client cash flow in the quarter was positive in the amount of NOK 0.8 billion. Combined inflows as share of Norwegian retail fund inflows was 9.5 per cent. Average inflow from savings agreements increased to NOK 165 million per month in the quarter.
PAGE 5/51 THIRD QUARTER 2021 - SBANKEN GROUP - UNAUDITED
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.