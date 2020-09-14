Log in
Sbanken ASA: Trade subject to notification

09/14/2020 | 10:55am EDT

On behalf of Sbanken ASA, DNB Markets has on 14 September 2020 purchased 19 500 shares for use in Sbanken's share purchase programme for employees.

The shares have been acquired at an average price of NOK 70.8155 per share.

Before the transaction, Sbanken had zero treasury shares.

Contact details, Investor Relations:
Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045
Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Disclaimer

Sbanken ASA published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 14:54:02 UTC
