Let's go for a spin: more than half of Russians ready to switch from public transport to scooters and hoverboards

One out of six Russians has taken a ride on one of the electric scooters or hoverboards that are popular right now at least once, according to Sberbank subsidiary Sberbank insurance and the Rambler portal. Thirteen percent of respondents are of the opinion that active users of such modes of transport require insurance. The Injury Protection insurance policy can be taken out with a 25% discount from May 19-25 via SberBank Online and at SberBank branches nationwide.

The survey, which covered 2,500 respondents from all over Russia, revealed that 16% of Russians currently use electric scooters and hoverboards, with three percent traveling this way continuously, including to and from work or their place of study, and two percent going for a ride at least once a week. Another 13% of respondents have not yet tried electric scooters out, but are eager to do so.

The majority of respondents (66%) rent electric scooters and hoverboards, while 12% plan to purchase their own and one out of five (20%) bought one as soon as this popular mode of transport became fashionable. The urge to own a scooter or hoverboard stems from the fact that more than half of the respondents (59%) would like to be able to use these forms of transport continuously, rather than having to resort to public transport.

Only five percent of Russians do so for the time being, but 24% would be willing to switch to electric scooters and hoverboards if the appropriate infrastructure were set up (special paths, charging stations, etc) or if the weather in Russia were warm all year round. Another six percent would be prepared to ride electric scooters or hoverboards to work if the trip were to take no longer than 30-40 minutes.

Seventy-eight percent of Russians claim that they have never had any issues when riding scooters or motor scooters. Only four percent of respondents find that they fall constantly when riding these modes of transport, and another three percent have collided with pedestrians or other people on personal transporters. Despite this, one-third of respondents (31%) consider such modes of transport to be dangerous. Forty-two percent note that people should be careful and follow safety instructions when they ride personal transporters.

One out of seven survey participants (13%) believes that people who actively ride electric scooters and hoverboards should take out accident insurance. The policy enables people to quickly get assistance in case of an injury and receive compensation for treatment expenses. If clients wish, they can take out a policy just for the active riding season by signing up for Injury Protection via SberBank Online.

Katrin Soomre

Director, Protective Insurance Products and Services, Sberbank

The Injury Protection program allows clients to insure themselves against injuries and temporary disability caused by an accident. Up to six people can be insured under one contract, including people who are not related. The Injury Protection policy can be taken out via the SberBank Online mobile app, with monthly, quarterly, or annual payments. Insurance coverage for a month costs RUB 267. The maximum payouts under the program correspond to the selected insurance amounts and range from RUB 400,000 to RUB 1 mn.