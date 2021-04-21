Politics cast a long shadow over Russian stocks

* Russian stocks underperform other oil exporters in 2021
* Geopolitics, local tensions cast shadow over sector
* Lukoil, Yandex, Sberbank make up bulk of investors'
overweight
* Nearly 90% of active EM equity funds have Russia exposure
LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Foreign investors' relatively
high exposure to Russian equities and the sector's heavy focus
on energy could add to pressure on the country's stocks, which
have struggled to weather recent political storms, analysts
said.
Russia's MSCI equity index has crept some
3% higher since the start of the year, not too far off gains
made by the broader emerging market equity index
despite Washington slapping a broad array of sanctions on the
country, including restrictions on its sovereign debt market.
However, Russia's stocks are lagging well beyond other
energy dominated bourses such as Saudi Arabia,
which has seen its index gain nearly 20% this year, helped by
investors' rekindled appetite for energy exposure and flows from
local investors with deep pockets.
"Domestic protests (in Russia) and geopolitics have
something to do with this, as does a relatively smaller surge in
local investor flows into equities," said Hasnain Malik at
Tellimer.
"The challenge for investors looking at Russia is to balance
the oil price outlook, which does not have as appealing a
long-term outlook as commodities geared to new technology, the
risk of an escalation to sanctions that really bite, and, in
some cases, attractive valuations in well-run companies," Malik
said.
Washington's latest sanctions, imposed this month over
Moscow's alleged interference in the 2020 U.S. election, cyber
hacking, bullying Ukraine and other suspected malign actions
sent shivers through financial markets, though their impact on
Russian assets was short-lived. The rouble swiftly returned to
pre-sanction levels and stocks gained more than 5% last week.
SHRUGGING OFF SANCTIONS
While many believe those measures might have been just the
opening shot, some are sticking with their exposure for now.
"We continue to see Russian stocks attractively valued,"
said Alina Slusarchuk at Morgan Stanley, pointing to shares
currently trading with a dividend yield of 8% over the next 12
months compared to a 6.9% five-year average.
However, sanctions headlines have probably limited flows
into Russian equities year-to-date and offset positive factors
such as commodity and oil price rises, Slusarchuk added.
While Russia's position on international financial markets
has waned for some time, investors are still very active in the
country.
Analysing exposure to Russian stocks among 241 active
emerging market equity funds, Steve Holden at Copley Fund
Research calculated the average holding weight to be 4.11% at
the end of March - more than 1% point overweight above the
benchmark. Nearly 90% of funds were invested in Russia.
Holden found asset managers had aggressively reduced their
Russia exposure after Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea from
Ukraine, with average weightings falling by 4.26% and more than
75% of all funds cutting back.
Now investors are keeping a nervous eye on clashes between
Kyiv's forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine and
a build-up of Russian forces along the Ukrainian border that has
drawn criticism from the United States and NATO.
"EM active managers will be wary of the Ukraine situation as
a potential drag on relative performance," said Holden, with
energy firm Lukoil, the country's biggest lender Sberbank
and Russian internet giant Yandex seen as
most vulnerable as they account for the bulk of the overweight
position.
"Whether we see a repeat of 2014 remains to be seen, but do
not underestimate an active manager's willingness to cut or
reduce allocations when the investment case becomes muddied by
political events."
