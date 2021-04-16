SberBank : sends ten tons of plastic cards to be recycled

Russians shifting to contactless means of payment has allowed SberBank to send 10 tons of plastic cards to be recycled. This also includes cards that clients who signed up via SberBank Online and began to use digital cards, as well as SberPay, did not require.

Clients also turn in their expired cards at SberBank branches when they come by to pick up their new cards.

Since 2019 we have been offering clients the opportunity to instantly activate and start using their card for their regular purchases and money transfers without having to pick up a plastic card at a bank branch. We are currently scaling our new service, which allows clients to forego a physical bank card when applying for a new card. If necessary, they can simply order a card and pick it up at their bank branch.

Issues related to ecology and the harm to the environment caused by plastic are very acutely felt worldwide. We attach great importance to our ESG agenda in general and to recycling plastic cards in particular. Moreover, we see that people are increasingly foregoing plastic bank cards. We are also focusing on the development of remote payment solutions, e.g., when we launched SberPay, which helps people make plastic-free purchases both offline and online.

Kirill Tsaryov

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank