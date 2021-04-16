Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sberbank    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SberBank : sends ten tons of plastic cards to be recycled

04/16/2021 | 02:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Russians shifting to contactless means of payment has allowed SberBank to send 10 tons of plastic cards to be recycled. This also includes cards that clients who signed up via SberBank Online and began to use digital cards, as well as SberPay, did not require.

Clients also turn in their expired cards at SberBank branches when they come by to pick up their new cards.

Since 2019 we have been offering clients the opportunity to instantly activate and start using their card for their regular purchases and money transfers without having to pick up a plastic card at a bank branch. We are currently scaling our new service, which allows clients to forego a physical bank card when applying for a new card. If necessary, they can simply order a card and pick it up at their bank branch.

Issues related to ecology and the harm to the environment caused by plastic are very acutely felt worldwide. We attach great importance to our ESG agenda in general and to recycling plastic cards in particular. Moreover, we see that people are increasingly foregoing plastic bank cards. We are also focusing on the development of remote payment solutions, e.g., when we launched SberPay, which helps people make plastic-free purchases both offline and online.

Kirill Tsaryov
Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 06:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SBERBANK
02:23aSBERBANK  : sends ten tons of plastic cards to be recycled
PU
02:23aSBERBANK  : Bilingual robot Sabina created on Speech Technology Center platform ..
PU
02:23aSBERBANK  : Buyers of countryside property on DomClick.ru can get 0.3% off SberB..
PU
04/15SBERBANK  : Russia, hit by new U.S. sanctions, to cut 2021 borrowing plan
RE
04/15SBERBANK  : issues soft mortgage loans worth nearly RUB 600 bn
PU
04/15SBERBANK  : Ilya Altshuler to head Afisha
PU
04/14SBERBANK  : Sber launches service for collection of outstanding receivables
PU
04/14SBERBANK  : Sber to hold series of ESG risk summits for businesses
PU
04/14Russia's sberbank to expand logistics business as part of e-commerce drive - ..
RE
04/14SBERINDEX AND PLATFORM OFD : Russians leave cash behind returning to normal life
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 414 B 31 614 M 31 614 M
Net income 2021 950 B 12 437 M 12 437 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,53x
Yield 2021 7,75%
Capitalization 6 376 B 83 583 M 83 497 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,64x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 285 555
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 354,92 RUB
Last Close Price 283,17 RUB
Spread / Highest target 57,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK4.45%83 583
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.75%458 485
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.81%344 055
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.75%286 596
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%214 299
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.49%192 061
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ