Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sberbank    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SberIndex: consumer activity at its peak year-to-date

03/23/2021 | 03:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Between March 15 and 21, consumer activity reached 72.2 points, which is a new high year-to-date. SberIndexanalysts claim that due to the spikes in the size and structure of demand seen in the second half of March 2020, in the next few weeks the year-on-year comparison of results will be reflecting the 'base effect', rather than the current spending dynamics. In this tracker and moving forward, SberIndex will be taking this into account.

From March 15 to March 21, the dynamics of expenses remained somewhat below the trend curve, with consumer spending up 2.9% y-o-y on the back of the food segment's negative input. The base effect has not had a dramatic effect on the overall dynamics of final demand yet. Fluctuations are observed across specific categories, since until early April analysts will only have to deal with changes in the 2020 spending structure.

Food spending is down 6.0% y-o-y exactly against the backdrop of the base effect. In the second half of March 2020, the population rushed to buy essential goods en masse, which led to a sharp surge in spending in this particular segment (+14% w-o-w from normal levels). This explains the current drop compared to the same stretch in 2020. The trend dynamics of food spending are +7.5% y-o-y.

Non-food retail keeps growing adding 8.3% y-o-y, mainly driven by the Clothing, Footwear & Accessories category.

That said, the service sector is on the rise (+4.0%) amid the very same 'base effect'. The sharp change in the tourist segment is especially noteworthy, with spending on airline tickets now technically growing by 20.9% y-o-y, although no longer than last week it was decreasing by 68.9% y-o-y. This dramatic change stems from how rapidly restrictions were imposed on the industry. However, in general, the observed volume of the service market remains 13.0% below the trend.

When publishing this material, a reference to SberIndex (www.sberindex.ru) is mandatory.

SberIndex.ru is SberBank's analytical portal, illustrating how life in Russia has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The website features four key indices based on anonymized data: an incidence model, a consumer activity index, consumer activity changes, and a tourism index. The Business section shows the evolution of gross payroll and changes in small business activity. Other studies by SberIndex lab (formerly SberData) are also available on the website.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 07:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SBERBANK
03:09aSBERINDEX : consumer activity at its peak year-to-date
PU
03/22SBERBANK  : SberCIB participates in placement of Russian Railways' first green p..
PU
03/22SBERBANK  : Sber wins eight Best Corporate Video awards for the first time on re..
PU
03/22SBERBANK  : Smart assistant for medical professionals by Sber and Moscow governm..
PU
03/22SBERBANK  : SberCloud certified as complying with requirements of international ..
PU
03/19SBERBANK  : to pay national record RUB 422.4 bn in dividends for second year in ..
PU
03/19SBERBANK  : holds Supervisory Board meeting
DJ
03/19SBERBANK  : Sber holds first conference for e-commerce exporters
PU
03/19SBERBANK  : First SBER EAPTEKA hub opens in Voronezh
PU
03/19SBERBANK : ?n Holding a Meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Issuer and Its A..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 414 B 32 148 M 32 148 M
Net income 2021 958 B 12 752 M 12 752 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,57x
Yield 2021 7,59%
Capitalization 6 509 B 86 915 M 86 676 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 285 555
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 351,59 RUB
Last Close Price 289,05 RUB
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK6.62%89 856
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.81%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.25%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.34%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.88%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.22.37%205 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ