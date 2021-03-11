Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sberbank    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SberIndex: online spending increases, conservative users stay offline

03/11/2021 | 08:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The fact that the pandemic has led to a rise in online purchases is obvious, affirm SberIndex analysts. Additional expenses on the internet over this period amounted to approximately RUB1 tn for Russians.

Having studied Russians' spending during the pandemic, the experts concluded that citizens who purchased goods on the internet even before COVID-19 grew to favor online shopping, while compatriots who prefer traditional shopping trips returned to them as soon as restrictions were lightened.

According to SberIndex analysts, online spending in Russia rose to 11.8% of total spending as a result of the pandemic, corresponding to almost one-fifth of national non-cash turnover (19.5%). In February 2021 the proportion of online spending remained close to that during self-isolation. Additional spending that moved online amounted to 3% of total household demand. This added RUB1 tn to the online market between April and December 2020.

However, the steady relocation of expenses online was not ubiquitous. Spending moved online within the group of consumers who made occasional use of e-commerce and electronic services pre-pandemic, whereas those who did not seek out online services before the lockdown returned to their previous models of behavior once the enforced hiatus was over. The proportion of conservative consumers remained stable in all expense categories studied by SberIndex analysts (online and offline movie theaters, restaurants and food delivery, and spending on clothing, household appliances, and electronics).

A consumer group willing to only buy clothing, household appliances, and electronics online is emerging, accounting for 3.8% of all non-cash spending in this category in January-February 2021.

The spread of online services was also reflected in expenses related to International Women's Day, with the proportion of online shopping and food delivery growing in accordance with the general trend. Movie theaters were the exception - it appears that many people took advantage of the long-awaited reopening of cinemas and celebrated March 8 with a movie. Average spending on online orders for flowers was the highest compared to other holiday-related categories, amounting to RUB4,382.

Further details can be found in the tracker.

When publishing this material, a reference to SberIndex (www.sberindex.ru) is mandatory.

SberIndex.ru is SberBank's analytical portal, illustrating how life in Russia has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The website features four key indices based on anonymized data: an incidence model, a consumer activity index, consumer activity changes, and a tourism index. The Business section shows the evolution of gross payroll and changes in small business activity. Other studies by SberIndex lab (formerly SberData) are also available on the website.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 13:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SBERBANK
08:52aSBERBANK  : Herman Gref participates in field meeting of State Duma Committee on..
PU
08:52aSBERINDEX : online spending increases, conservative users stay offline
PU
08:52aSBERBANK  : Sber to help national retailers develop businesses in Udmurtia
PU
04:06aSBERBANK  : Coupon yield payment for Government Savings Bonds 36007RMFS with fix..
PU
03/10Russian c.bank blocks effort by private investors to coordinate on stocks via..
RE
03/10SBERBANK  : Top 25 teams selected to advance to Sber500 accelerator third batch ..
PU
03/10SBERBANK  : Sber, X5 and Visa roll out pay-with-a-glance technology at Perekrest..
PU
03/10SBERBANK  : issues Russia's first housing loan on market for existing homes
PU
03/10SBERBANK  : Maxim Tadevosyan leaving Rambler&Co
PU
03/09SBERBANK  : Sber wins three Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 415 B 32 792 M 32 792 M
Net income 2021 961 B 13 041 M 13 041 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,41x
Yield 2021 7,79%
Capitalization 6 342 B 86 033 M 86 102 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 285 555
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 352,67 RUB
Last Close Price 281,66 RUB
Spread / Highest target 56,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK3.90%86 033
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.49%473 380
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION19.83%322 400
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.94%285 578
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.17%209 820
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.06%190 911
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ