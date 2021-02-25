Sberbank : Nearly half of Sber customers pay utility bills via SberBank Online

In Bashkiria, Russia, some 50% of Sberbank customers prefer to pay their utility bills using SberBank Online. In 2020, local residents used SberBank Online to make nearly 27 mn utility payments worth an aggregate of RUB26 bn.

Paying utility bills via SberBank Online is convenient (smartphone users can do it in a couple of taps) and cost-efficient, as fees might reach 3% in bank branches, while with the online banking solution the charges won't exceed 1%.

Here's a simple example. Say, you've received a RUB2,500 utility bill. When using SberBank Online, your final bill, including fees, will have a total of RUB2,525, whereas if you pay with cash in a bank branch, you'll be charged RUB2,575. If we spend, say, RUB6,000 on utility services every month, this'll save us nearly RUB1,500 a year

Azamat Salikhov

Acting manager, Bashkiria Branch, Sberbank

To enable SberBank Online, you need to have a Sberbank bank card, sign up as a SberBank Online user on www.sberbank.ru or download the mobile app.

To pay your utility bills with the SberBank Online mobile app, please select the Payments tab, find the provider by its INN or scan the barcode on the bill, and make a payment. Upon completion, you will be offered to save the receipt or send it to your email. You can also find it in the History tab, where all information about your payments is stored. This receipt has the same legal power as a printed receipt from a bank branch.