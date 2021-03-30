Log in
SBERBANK

SBERBANK

(SBER)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 03/26
288.9 RUB   +1.31%
02:06aSberbank Rossia, Mail.ru in Talks to Break Up $1.6 Billion Joint Venture -FT
DJ
03/29SBERBANK : Sberbank: Director/PDMR Shareholding
EQ
03/29SBERINDEX : demand for services shifts into higher gear
PU
Sberbank Rossia, Mail.ru in Talks to Break Up $1.6 Billion Joint Venture -FT

03/30/2021 | 02:06am EDT
--Sberbank Rossia and the owner of Russia's largest social media network Mail.ru plan to break up their $1.6 billion joint venture after disagreeing over the strategy against a profitable competitor from their main rival, Yandex, the Financial Times reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Sberbank Rossia, which aims to turn itself into a tech company, has sought permission from the Kremlin along with Mail.ru to split the assets of the joint venture, according to the FT reports.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/3cwEgrY

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-21 0205ET

Financials
Sales 2021 2 414 B 32 017 M 32 017 M
Net income 2021 958 B 12 700 M 12 700 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,71x
Yield 2021 7,49%
Capitalization 6 598 B 87 031 M 87 504 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 285 555
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 351,59 RUB
Last Close Price 293,00 RUB
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK6.57%89 856
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.15%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.39%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.15%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.85%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.41%205 422
