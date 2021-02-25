Sberbank : Ulyanovsk Region backed by Sberbank to run program enhancing environmental quality and protection

The Ulyanovsk chapter of Sberbank and the local Ministry of Nature and Circular Economy have signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the main intention to design and run collaborative environmental protection initiatives while creating favorable conditions to attract potential investors when implementing national and local environmental projects.

As part of their cooperation, the parties are set to hold several events targeting a digital transformation of the region, forest preservation, municipal improvements for springs and rural settings, arrangement of environmental clean-ups, and joint participation in the Clean Volga federal program.

I am sure that our collaboration with the Ministry of Nature and Circular Economy under this agreement will help to resolve important environmental problems facing Ulyanovsk Region. The projects should make a significant contribution to the preservation of the region's environment for future generations

Alla Gladkova

Manager, Ulyanovsk Chapter, Sberbank

The signing of the agreement will lay the groundwork for long-term cooperation between businesses and government while benefiting the implementation of local programs and national projects. Environmental issues require exactly this kind of team effort to overcome the problems at hand

Gulnara Rkhmatulina

Minister of Nature and Circular Economy, Ulyanovsk Region

Pursuing its ESG strategy (Environmental, Social and Corporate), Sberbank and its partners increase the number of green spaces in the country, raises awareness among young people, holds environmental campaigns and events, and finances many innovative renewable energy projects, and does much more.