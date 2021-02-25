Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sberbank    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sberbank : Ulyanovsk Region backed by Sberbank to run program enhancing environmental quality and protection

02/25/2021 | 07:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Ulyanovsk chapter of Sberbank and the local Ministry of Nature and Circular Economy have signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the main intention to design and run collaborative environmental protection initiatives while creating favorable conditions to attract potential investors when implementing national and local environmental projects.

As part of their cooperation, the parties are set to hold several events targeting a digital transformation of the region, forest preservation, municipal improvements for springs and rural settings, arrangement of environmental clean-ups, and joint participation in the Clean Volga federal program.

I am sure that our collaboration with the Ministry of Nature and Circular Economy under this agreement will help to resolve important environmental problems facing Ulyanovsk Region. The projects should make a significant contribution to the preservation of the region's environment for future generations

Alla Gladkova

Manager, Ulyanovsk Chapter, Sberbank

The signing of the agreement will lay the groundwork for long-term cooperation between businesses and government while benefiting the implementation of local programs and national projects. Environmental issues require exactly this kind of team effort to overcome the problems at hand

Gulnara Rkhmatulina

Minister of Nature and Circular Economy, Ulyanovsk Region

Pursuing its ESG strategy (Environmental, Social and Corporate), Sberbank and its partners increase the number of green spaces in the country, raises awareness among young people, holds environmental campaigns and events, and finances many innovative renewable energy projects, and does much more.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 12:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SBERBANK
07:39aSBERBANK : Ulyanovsk Region backed by Sberbank to run program enhancing environm..
PU
07:33aSBERBANK : Nearly half of Sber customers pay utility bills via SberBank Online
PU
01:48aSBERBANK : Coupon yield payment for Government Savings Bonds (36005RMFS) with fi..
PU
01:48aSBERBANK : On redemption of Government Savings Bonds 36005RMFS with fixed intere..
PU
02/24SBERBANK : Qualifying round of AI International Junior Contest begins
PU
02/24SBERINDEX : demand for clothes halts as it gets slightly warmer
PU
02/21Global dividend payouts forecast to revive in 2021
RE
02/19SBERBANK : Onboarding program at Sber recognized world's best
PU
02/19SBERBANK : Sber joins world's largest corporate sustainability initiative
PU
02/18SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Sber looking for investor in Eurocement Group
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 178 B 29 606 M 29 606 M
Net income 2020 711 B 9 666 M 9 666 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,13x
Yield 2020 6,04%
Capitalization 5 797 B 78 705 M 78 799 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,66x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 278 229
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 341,83 RUB
Last Close Price 269,79 RUB
Spread / Highest target 61,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK-0.48%78 705
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.61%467 674
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION20.03%314 717
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.78%279 188
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.96%208 378
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.94%204 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ