Sberbank : AI Alliance to combine interests of business and science in development of new solutions

The board of the Artificial Intelligence Alliance, of which Sber is a founding member, has met this week in Moscow. The board made the decision to establish an investment platform that will consolidate the AI project and idea pipeline and provide access to the corporate accelerators of participating companies. The AI-Hub will allow AI development teams to connect with clients and investors and ensure access to the latest developments on the high-tech market for Alliance member companies.

AI Alliance Russia and Sber launched the AI International Junior Contest this year, drawing 10,000 participants from 50 countries. The final will be held at the end of 2021. The competition provides an opportunity for children to learn more about AI technology and join a community of talented young specialists.

The Alliance will continue its work in the education area of its activity, in the framework of which school students work with mentors and are given AI training on simulators. This year 500 schools will be equipped with AI simulators and modules.

Our alliance brings together Russia's leading tech companies. Together with our colleagues, we have cutting-edge expertise and are the driving force for the adoption of AI in schools. Supporting and working with children from a young age to help them become data scientists is important groundwork for Russia to make a breakthrough in AI globally. To achieve this goal, we are laying an accessible path for children, from engaging them in AI via open courses and popsci content, to unleashing their potential through competitions and supplementary education, allowing them to immerse themselves in the topic.

Herman Gref

CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

AI Alliance Russia strives to create a win-win situation for all participants on the AI market - companies, developers, and researchers. We can't just assume that innovative projects will suddenly appear all on their own and approach businesses for investments. The market must take note of this: major companies - ones that could invest billions in AI individually and are successfully creating products on their own - have begun to develop the AI market together and are interested in investments in new projects using AI-Hub.

Kirill Bulatov

Director of the Artificial Intelligence Alliance

AI Alliance and its participants are actively working on making investments in AI technologies as accessible and effective as possible. Our combined efforts and the launch of AI-Hub will allow us to attract resources and draw upon the expertise not only of Alliance members, but also international partners, as well as Russian private investors. We are creating the infrastructure that will allow the best ideas to find the best form of support. It will facilitate breakthroughs in solutions and technologies, ensuring global leadership for Russian projects and the entire AI sector.

Kirill Dmitriev

CEO, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)

Increased data accessibility, including through effective regulation of this area, economic incentives encouraging companies to exchange accumulated data, and the creation of a library of existing open data are an essential step for the swift development of AI in Russia. The cooperation of AI market leaders in the framework of this alliance will allow us to collectively propose comprehensive solutions for both this challenge, as well as others the industry is facing, such as the training of AI experts. Together we are developing educational, legislative, and other initiatives that will enable us to strengthen the position of our country in the global tech race.

Vyacheslav Nikolayev

President and CEO, Chairman of the Management Board, MTS

The AI Russia Awards, the first Russian prize for AI-based projects with an outstanding business impact, will take place on May 27, 2021. Awards will be presented in the following categories: Increase in Revenue, Cost Reduction, Increase in Productivity, and Improved Quality. Additional prizes will be awarded to projects for Significant Social Impact and for Promoting AI Technologies. Prizewinners will be selected from projects in the AI Russia Works library of cases that have demonstrated their effectiveness. Currently there are over 80 cases in the library, both from AI Alliance Russia members and other organizations.

The Alliance also plans to create an integrated open library for Russian and foreign datasets to accelerate the development and launch of new AI-based products and services.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sberbank of Russia published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 13:46:04 UTC.