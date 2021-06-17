Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
Sberbank : Beloved Soviet animation characters appear on SberBank Online for Soyuzmultfilm anniversary

06/17/2021 | 09:34am EDT
Soyuzmultfilm, part of the Sber ecosystem, turned 85 in June. To commemorate its anniversary, 16 launch screens are now available on SberBank Online featuring characters from beloved animated movies and cartoons speaking their most famous lines.

The protagonists from The Flying Ship, Vovka in the Faraway Kingdom, Mowgli, Karlsson-on-the-Roof, 38 Parrots, The Mystery of the Third Planet, How the Lion Cub and the Turtle Sang a Song, The Return of the Prodigal Parrot, Winnie-the-Pooh, The Bremen Town Musicians, Well, Just You Wait!, Three from Prostokvashino, Cheburashka, Once Upon a Dog, Hedgehog in the Fog, and Bonifacio's Holiday feature in the splash screens. Vovka asks the twins whether they are going to eat his candy for him, too. Karlsson soothes Baby with a 'Calm! Just stay calm!' Matroskin the Cat says he plans to save money, and Vodyanoy sings about wanting to fly.

The illustrations are accompanied by interesting facts about the animated movies and cartoons. SberBank Online users will learn that the character of the thoughtful Boa constrictor in Ivan Ufimtsev's 38 Parrots was the most difficult for animator and artist Leonid Shvartsman. He spent a long time studying the behavior and appearance of snakes at the zoo, but the legendary artist only succeeded when he allowed himself to 'shake reality off' and give Boa Constrictor freckles, eyebrows, and a flowery pattern. Users will also find out that all the catchphrases from Boris Stepantsev's Karlsson-on-the-Roof animation ('den varenya' - jam day, as opposed to birthday, 'could've happened to anyone,' 'your milk's boiled over,' and more) were improvisations by the actors and were not initially included in the script.

We are largely an emotional species, and emotions are particularly important in the digital world. These delightful, familiar screens based on Russian animation masterpieces make SberBank Online friendlier and more accessible. For a long time now, our app has not just been about finances - it is about life in all its forms. We grew up watching these movies and cartoons, they are a part of our common cultural code and are accessible to everyone, and we think of them with affection. We congratulate Soyuzmultfilm on its anniversary and are glad that we have such an excellent reason to integrate its characters into our app, boosting our users' mood and providing them with little-known facts about their favorite animation.

Alexey Kruglov
Director, Digital Platform Division, Sberbank

Soyuzmultfilm's legendary characters are uniquely multidimensional, enabling them to easily adapt to the current multimedia context and allowing fans in the 21st century to see them with a fresh perspective, uncovering new meanings. The SberBank Online app also provides its users with many additional features, successfully experimenting with various digital formats, one of which is the project with Soyuzmultfilm. Our celebratory splash screen protagonists will not only lift the mood of app users, they will also share a plethora of interesting and little-known facts about themselves.

Tatiana Melnikova
Head of Marketing & PR, Soyuzmultfilm

To install the animation screens, you will need to open the Welcome Screens section, which can be found in the Profile settings (the circle at the top left of the home screen) or the smart search. Once the pack has been installed, the screen descriptions will appear at the bottom of the Profile.

The new launch screens can be installed by following this link.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 13:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
