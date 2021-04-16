Sberbank : Bilingual robot Sabina created on Speech Technology Center platform lightens burden on Sberbank contact center in Kazakhstan by 26%

STC Group (Speech Technology Center, part of the Sber ecosystem) has provided its Customer Engagement Platform to Sberbank Kazakhstan for the creation of intelligent AI-based robots.

Sberbank Kazakhstan created Sabina (SABI - System Artificial Bank Intelligence), a robot designed to accelerate the work of the contact center and improve the quality of service. The voice assistant was launched in summer 2020 and since then has helped reduce the burden on the contact center by 26%. The robot consults clients through phone and text channels on issues related to loans, money transfers, bank cards, and deposits. One feature of the robot Sabina is that it is bilingual and can communicate in two languages - Kazakh and Russian. The robot was launched relatively recently and its skills are currently being improved. The project is unique in that it incorporates three STC products at once: speech analytics, voice and text robots, and biometrics - products powered by AI, neural networks, and machine learning.

The ideas at the heart of the robot were the creation of a smart contact center that could be managed through artificial intelligence and the transformation of traditional customer service mechanisms into a multifunctional system that would facilitate an individual approach to each client by listening to him.

Sabina's design features three stages of evolution: the consultant-navigator provides clients with general information about bank products and services and, when necessary, redirects the client to the group of operators they need. This stage has been completed. The service manager carries out the work of a consultant, providing services through the bank's systems, e.g., voice biometrics, card blocking, loan applications, payment management, money transfers, etc. This function is currently at the active implementation stage. The third stage, rounding up Sabina's evolution, will be implemented in the future and concerns the personal manager. The robot incorporates the client's customer experience, behavior model, and preferences as the main paradigm and motive for interaction, taking bank services and client communication to the next level.

Yernar Nakisbekov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Sberbank Kazakhstan: 'The voice robot has enabled us to reduce wait times when calling the contact center and broaden channels for simultaneous customer service. Sabina is currently assisting individuals and legal entities via voice and non-voice service channels, including through the Sberbank Online and Sberbusiness mobile apps. It not only consults clients on bank products, but it also supplies services, providing information on card cancellation and exchange rates. The portion of clients using the voice robot's services has increased significantly. This is in part due to the quality of the synthesized speech provided by STC Group: the robot's voice is barely distinguishable from that of a live operator. STC Group technologies enable the robot to efficiently evaluate the digital landscape and instantly provide users with the appropriate answer. The key advantage to our collaboration with STC Group is the ability to integrate an entire stack of AI-based solutions from a single vendor with extensive experience in enterprise-level projects. We can be assured of the quality of the products and their mutual integration.'

Dmitry Dyrmovskiy, CEO, STC Group: 'We have created an omnichannel platform that enables three-way client, robot, and operator interactions. Sabina has the advantage of prospective integration with customer speech analytics and lead generation and auto call systems, enabling the robot to generate a customer profile based on prior communication experience and engage in personal communication with the client, keeping their preferences in mind. The answers the robot receives can be used for self-learning and improving future dialogues. ThroughCustomer Engagement Platform, we are helping heads of large contact centers and IT directors to reduce contact center operational costs, improve customer service quality, and increase sales.

Our algorithms enable speech recognition and synthesis, the analysis of 100% of client-operator dialogues, the identification of key causes for calls, and the provision of automated answers to 90% of generic questions without involving human resources. The project we have implemented together with our colleagues from Sberbank Kazakhstan is a clear demonstration.'

STC Group (part of the Sber ecosystem) is an expert in AI and machine learning and a global developer of products and solutions powered by intelligent speech technologies and face recognition. It is one of only a handful of companies worldwide that create and design both biometric modalities - face and voice recognition. STC Group's vocal forgery detection and speech recognition technologies are at the forefront of global rankings: NIST, ASVspoof Challenge, VOiCES, CHiME Challenge. STC solutions are in demand in 70 countries around the world.