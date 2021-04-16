Sberbank : Buyers of countryside property on DomClick.ru can get 0.3% off SberBank mortgages

The 0.3% discount on SberBank mortgage rates now applies to any countryside property bought on DomClick.ru, where countryside homes and land plots are available from 8% a year with SberBank mortgages. The discount used to be available to buyers of the resold apartments and homes that are registered on Rosreestr as residential real estate only.

We see a higher demand for countryside homes, so we're extending the terms of the 0.3% Discount on DomClick special promo. Dachas and summer homes, garden buildings and land plots can be bought through mortgages starting from 8% per year. If your home is designed for permanent residence and registered on Rosreestr as pre-owned real estate, mortgage rates will start from 7.3% a year.

Nikolay Vasyov

Vice President, Director of the DomClick Division, Sberbank

You can choose a countryside home and take out a mortgage with 0.3% off online at DomClick.ru.