MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sberbank    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
Sberbank : Buyers of countryside property on DomClick.ru can get 0.3% off SberBank mortgages

04/16/2021 | 02:23am EDT
The 0.3% discount on SberBank mortgage rates now applies to any countryside property bought on DomClick.ru, where countryside homes and land plots are available from 8% a year with SberBank mortgages. The discount used to be available to buyers of the resold apartments and homes that are registered on Rosreestr as residential real estate only.

We see a higher demand for countryside homes, so we're extending the terms of the 0.3% Discount on DomClick special promo. Dachas and summer homes, garden buildings and land plots can be bought through mortgages starting from 8% per year. If your home is designed for permanent residence and registered on Rosreestr as pre-owned real estate, mortgage rates will start from 7.3% a year.

Nikolay Vasyov
Vice President, Director of the DomClick Division, Sberbank

You can choose a countryside home and take out a mortgage with 0.3% off online at DomClick.ru.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 06:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 414 B 31 614 M 31 614 M
Net income 2021 950 B 12 437 M 12 437 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,53x
Yield 2021 7,75%
Capitalization 6 376 B 83 583 M 83 497 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,64x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 285 555
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 354,92 RUB
Last Close Price 283,17 RUB
Spread / Highest target 57,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK4.45%83 583
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.75%458 485
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.81%344 055
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.75%286 596
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%214 299
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.49%192 061
