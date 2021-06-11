Sberbank : Happy refueling with Mastercard — promo by SberSpasibo, Mastercard, and Tatneft-AZS Tsentr

The SberSpasibo loyalty program has launched a campaign with Mastercard and OOO Tatneft-AZS Tsentr that lets program participants get higher reward points when making purchases.

To join the campaign, you need to be a registered SberSpasibo member using a SberBank Mastercard to make any purchase at Tatneft gas stations between June 10 and September 10, 2021 (campaign terms).

Loyalty program participants joining the campaign will be entitled to 3% to 20% points when using Mastercards issued by SberBank. Your first purchase at a Tatneft station will generate 3% of the purchase in reward points, the second one will bring you 6%, the third one will reward you with 12%, while your fourth one will generate 20%. On top of that, five random buyers will get 10,000 points for a purchase every week.

The campaign will be held in three stages: 1) June 10 through July 9, 2021; 2) July 10 through August 9, 2021; 3) August 10 through September 10, 2021. To obtain up to 20% in rewards points, a client must make one to four purchases during any of the listed stages. The list of gas stations that are part of the campaign is available on the campaign website.

For more details please go to the loyalty program's website or the mobile app.

Recent studies suggest that Russian traffic is moving toward its full revival to reach pre-pandemic figures, with people going to their summer cottages and domestic tourism becoming usual. We are using gas stations increasingly more often while choosing the best deals. Now, the regular use of Tatneft gas stations is even more advantageous for our clients.

Andrey Pisarev

Director of the Loyalty Division, Sberbank, CEO of SberSpasibo Loyalty Program

Shopping with a Mastercardhas multiple upsides to it - it's fast, secure, and you can use the special offers and promos, which means saving some money. With Sberbank and OOO Tatneft - AZS Tsentr, we invite you to refuel your car and make any purchase at a network of gas stations available in many parts of Russia.

Vladislav Svyatik