Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sberbank : Happy refueling with Mastercard — promo by SberSpasibo, Mastercard, and Tatneft-AZS Tsentr

06/11/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The SberSpasibo loyalty program has launched a campaign with Mastercard and OOO Tatneft-AZS Tsentr that lets program participants get higher reward points when making purchases.

To join the campaign, you need to be a registered SberSpasibo member using a SberBank Mastercard to make any purchase at Tatneft gas stations between June 10 and September 10, 2021 (campaign terms).

Loyalty program participants joining the campaign will be entitled to 3% to 20% points when using Mastercards issued by SberBank. Your first purchase at a Tatneft station will generate 3% of the purchase in reward points, the second one will bring you 6%, the third one will reward you with 12%, while your fourth one will generate 20%. On top of that, five random buyers will get 10,000 points for a purchase every week.

The campaign will be held in three stages: 1) June 10 through July 9, 2021; 2) July 10 through August 9, 2021; 3) August 10 through September 10, 2021. To obtain up to 20% in rewards points, a client must make one to four purchases during any of the listed stages. The list of gas stations that are part of the campaign is available on the campaign website.

For more details please go to the loyalty program's website or the mobile app.

Recent studies suggest that Russian traffic is moving toward its full revival to reach pre-pandemic figures, with people going to their summer cottages and domestic tourism becoming usual. We are using gas stations increasingly more often while choosing the best deals. Now, the regular use of Tatneft gas stations is even more advantageous for our clients.

Andrey Pisarev

Director of the Loyalty Division, Sberbank, CEO of SberSpasibo Loyalty Program

Shopping with a Mastercardhas multiple upsides to it - it's fast, secure, and you can use the special offers and promos, which means saving some money. With Sberbank and OOO Tatneft - AZS Tsentr, we invite you to refuel your car and make any purchase at a network of gas stations available in many parts of Russia.

Vladislav Svyatik

Head of Sales, Mastercard Russia

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 18:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SBERBANK
02:07pSBERBANK  : Sber escrow accounts surpass 1 trillion rubles
PU
02:07pSBERBANK  : Sber to offer case for Medicine, Health, Science hackathon at Digita..
PU
02:07pSBERBANK  : Sber finds out how Russians see financial independence
PU
02:07pSBERBANK  : Sber congratulates Russians with Russia Day and recreates national c..
PU
02:07pSBERBANK  : Happy refueling with Mastercard — promo by SberSpasibo, Master..
PU
02:07pSBERBANK  : expands cooperation with Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kurgan
PU
06/10SBERBANK  : Sber extends RUB 14 bn in soft loans to entrepreneurs via state prog..
PU
06/10SBERBANK  : Depository deemed best in Russia
PU
06/10SBERBANK  : Sber and Eurasian Resources Group to collaborate on development of E..
PU
06/10SBERBANK  : extends Russia's first loan secured by new risk-free SOFR indicator
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 426 B 33 629 M 33 629 M
Net income 2021 1 011 B 14 021 M 14 021 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,85x
Yield 2021 7,51%
Capitalization 7 077 B 98 204 M 98 104 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 278 165
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 370,84 RUB
Last Close Price 314,30 RUB
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK15.94%98 466
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.23%485 551
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION37.55%357 255
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.20%275 319
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.28.17%222 756
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.28%203 503