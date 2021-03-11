Sberbank : Herman Gref participates in field meeting of State Duma Committee on Education and Science's expert councils

Herman Gref, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank, and leaders of Sber's verticals have taken part in a field meeting of the expert council on non-state education and public-private partnerships in education and science and the expert council on IT in education and science of the State Duma Committee on Science and Education. The meeting was chaired by the first deputy chairman of the committee, Oleg Smolin.

At the meeting, committee members and guest experts addressed topical issues pertaining to legislative regulation of modern education by discussing personal data protection, children's healthcare, creating new opportunities for teachers and safeguarding their rights, participation of the academic and parental communities in the development and implementation of the government's education policy, and other issues.

I am grateful to members of the State Duma Committee on Science and Education for the opportunity to take part in this meeting.

Today we have managed to discuss the issues that affect teachers, parents and, first of all, our children. These included the examination of digital educational content, the possibility of applying the law on experimental legal regimes to introduce innovations in education, and the measures to provide Russian schools with a sufficient number of computers, high-quality Internet connection, and other high-tech equipment.

We really appreciate the opportunity to cooperate with law makers and education experts, who build the regulatory framework for the innovative development of education in our country.

Herman Gref

CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sberbank of Russia published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 13:51:01 UTC.

The initiatives of Sber that were presented using the Khoroshkola venue are the school digital platform SberClass, school accelerator SberZ and student accelerator SberStudent, educational programs for Sber ecosystem employees and government officials, SberHealth telemedicine, as well as projects by Speech Technology Center Group, the Center for Data Analysis and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory of Sber, which help to increase diagnostic speed and accuracy, while automating the filling out of medical records.