SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sberbank : Individual pension plan sales through Sber digital channels increase fivefold in a year

03/26/2021 | 09:47am EDT
A year ago, in March 2020, it became possible for SberNPF clients to take out individual pension plans (IPPs) through the SberBank Online mobile app, making this pension product even easier and more convenient to use. Sales through digital channels increased fivefold - previously, clients could only apply on the Sberbank NPF website.

Thanks to SberBank Online's intuitive and accessible interface, concluding a contract takes no more than three minutes. Through the app, clients can deposit funds in their pension accounts, turn on automatic payments, and keep track of their total savings and investment income.

Over the past year, 17,000 clients applied for IPPs through SberBank Online, investing RUB 241.5 mn, with an average initial contribution of RUB 7,800. Almost 40% of clients activated automatic payments, helping them to make regular pension deposits, usually monthly.

Russians are increasingly understanding that they need to start saving for their future as early as possible, especially since they can do so conveniently through SberBank Online. Out of clients who have taken out an IPP in the 25-34 age group, one third did so using the mobile app. This is three times more than the same time last year. Clients seek to start saving for retirement when they are young, and digitization is facilitating that.

Alexander Zaretsky

CEO, NPF of Sberbank

5 advantages of SberNPF's IPPs:

  • affordability (contributions start from RUB1,000; first contribution can be as small as RUB2,000)
  • individual payment schedule (you can pay weekly, monthly, quarterly, annually, or randomly)
  • early access to funds when necessary
  • tax rebate of up to RUB 15,600 a year
easy management via SberBank Online.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 13:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 414 B 31 752 M 31 752 M
Net income 2021 958 B 12 595 M 12 595 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,53x
Yield 2021 7,70%
Capitalization 6 421 B 84 143 M 84 459 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 285 555
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 351,59 RUB
Last Close Price 285,17 RUB
Spread / Highest target 54,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK5.19%89 856
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.05%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.25%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.56%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.15%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.06%205 422
