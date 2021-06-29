Sberbank : Material assistance payments begin for families of Kazan School No. 175 shooting victims

The families of the victims of the tragic shooting at School No. 175 in Kazan will receive lump-sum material assistance from the funds donated to the Russian Red Cross's special account with Sberbank in May of this year.

It was decided that the nine families of people killed and 62 people who suffered as a result of the tragedy would receive lump-sum payments. The families of the deceased will receive RUB 1 mn each, while people who suffered grievous bodily harm and moderate bodily harm will each receive RUB 500,000 and RUB 300,000, respectively.

Parents whose children were sent to Moscow to be treated will be provided with financial support covering accommodation, meals, and transport expenses incurred as a result of being obliged to remain in Moscow for treatment.

These are by no means the only measures of support provided to the families of the victims. Two hundred and thirty-one students from the school are currently on a restorative break in Krasnodar Krai, work continues to develop a long-term psychosocial support program for school students and instructors, and a relaxation room for psychosocial stress relief is being set up at the school.

The Russian Red Cross Society and Sberbank opened an account to accept donations on May 12. Sberbank promptly arranged for funds raised to be deposited on the Russian Red Cross's account, including through quick and convenient payments via SberBank Online. It also raised public awareness in Russia about opportunities to help. Expenditure reports will be made available publicly on the Russian Red Cross website on a monthly basis. A total amount of RUB 86,324,182.78 in donations was collected.