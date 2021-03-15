Log in
SBERBANK

SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

Sberbank : Overseas remittances now on SberBank Online website too

03/15/2021 | 04:31am EDT
From March 15 onward, all Sberbank clients can send money abroad using account numbers or Visas and Mastercards on the SberBank Online website. Previously, this option was only available via the mobile app or in Sberbank branches.

In the new menu section called Payments - Overseas you can choose one of the two options, an account number or a card number, to send your remittance using any ruble/dollar/euro debit card issued by Sberbank. The transfer fee is 1%.

To send money using a card number, you just need the card number, name and surname of the beneficiary. For most transfers, crediting takes no more than a few minutes. You can send rubles, dollars, or euro to practically any country, with the exception of the USA, Taiwan, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Japan. The maximum value of one remittance is RUB150,000 or the equivalent in the currency of the sender's card.

For more information, please go to the bank's website.

Using an account number, you cantransfer dollars and euros to relatives and friends in any country and pay foreign organizations for their products or services. Depending on a foreign bank, the crediting terms range from one to three business days. Remittances are capped at RUB750,000 depending on the purpose of your transfer. No supporting documents will be required.

For more information, please go to the bank's website.

We strive to make our banking products as simple as possible and want our customers to be able to choose the service as well as a channel to interact with the bank in the most convenient way. Overseas remittances used to be available via the app or in a bank branch, so today we're happy to make them available to users of the SberBank Online website.

Aleksei Mazunin

Acting Director, Payments and Transfers, Sberbank

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 08:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
