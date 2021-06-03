Log in
Sberbank : Samokat users to gain access to unique products from PepsiCo and Unilever

06/03/2021 | 03:53am EDT
At the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Sber, online retailer Samokat (part of the Sber ecosystem), and major FMCG market players PepsiCo and Unilever have signed a cooperation agreement in the area of e-commerce.

In the first phase of cooperation, the partners will launch eight products with unique flavors, including a J7 mango nectar, a Lipton herbal drink with sage and rosemary, and more.

The exclusive products from PepsiCo and Unilever's popular brands will only be available to Samokat customers and Sber ecosystem users. You can order one of the new products using the Salute virtual assistant in the SberBank Online mobile app and on the SberPortal, SberBox, and SberBox Top smart devices.

First Deputy Chairman of the Sberbank Executive Board Lev Khasis, Samokat Founder Vyacheslav Bocharov, President of PepsiCo Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Caucasus, and Central Asia David Manzini, and President of Unilever Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus Regina Kuzmina signed the memorandum.

This is excellent news both for our ecosystem's customers and for our partners, as they are essentially gaining access to the Sber ecosystem's audience of over 100 million users, including the 65 million active users of the SberBank Online app. This is a wonderful opportunity to receive quick and quality feedback from users.

Lev Khasis

First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

We are working to expand the accessibility of Samokat in various formats for our customers and believe that integration with the Salute virtual assistant will provide customers with an entirely new online shopping experience. This is yet another convenient way to purchase your favorite products with almost instantaneous delivery. You can also start your journey with Samokat purchasing unique products from our partners, PepsiCo and Unilever.

Vyacheslav Bocharov

Founder, Samokat online retailer

This past year has demonstrated that developing e-commerce is more important than ever for companies that want to succeed and continue leading the market. At PepsiCo, we are focused on our customers - we create products they love, which we distribute through the most convenient sales channels for them. The e-commerce channel has seen tremendous growth recently. That is why a partnership with Samokat and Sber, which has created a convenient and client-focused ecosystem, is such an important event. We believe that our collaboration with these key players in the field will result in a convenient service that consumers will see the value of.

We have picked the J7 brand for this joint pilot project for a reason. J7 is an iconic brand. It was also the first packaged juice that we started selling in Russia in the early 90s, launching the development of this drink category in the country. It was a breakthrough comparable to what we see in e-commerce today. It is therefore symbolic that J7 should be chosen to launch our partnership.

David Manzini

President, PepsiCo Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Caucasus, and Central Asia

Unilever has always sought to stay in step with the times and use all contemporary approaches and technologies at our disposal when it comes to both developing our products and customer interaction with our goods. I am certain that this project, designing unique products for Samokat users, will take our collaboration with the online retailer to the next level, facilitating further business growth in a win-win model.

Regina Kuzmina

President, Unilever Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus

The companies' exclusive products will have a unique design. They go on sale in late August 2021.

