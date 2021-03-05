Log in
SBERBANK

(SBER)
Sberbank : Sber AntiCov HQ turns one

03/05/2021
One of the first of its kind, Sber's AntiCov HQ was created to combat the spread of COVID-19 exactly a year ago on March 5, 2020. Today AntiCov HQ and its regional units continue to work 24/7, ensuring health and safety at bank facilities and continuity of service for clients, as well as safeguarding employees' health.

Key results of AntiCov HQ work

- Provided the opportunity to switch to remote work for up to 70% of office staff while ensuring uninterrupted critical functions.

- Set up hotlines to give advice on COVID-19 prevention, HR and IT support, which received over 850,000 calls from employees.

- Handed out over 250 mn pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) and disinfectant. Approved standards for provision of PPE and disinfectant to employees. In some cases, provided assistance and PPE to medical institutions.

- Organized free internal testing for staff for COVID-19 (over 5 mn tests carried out) and antibodies.

- Set up vaccination stations at bank branches nationwide.

- Installed thermal testing points at bank offices.

- Bank personnel volunteer at medical facilities on their own initiative.

- Organized the home delivery of pension payments to clients to minimize the risk of infection.

- Organized individualized support for all hospitalized employees. In urgent cases, measures are taken to transfer staff to higher-level medical facilities, arrange for second opinions, and send Moscow-based doctors to other regions to provide prompt and high-quality help to employees affected.

Exactly a year ago, when COVID-19 had not yet been acknowledged as a pandemic, we were one of the first in the country to create our AntiCov HQ. At the time, no one, not even us, realized the magnitude of the threat or what awaited us, how long the epidemic would last or how to combat it. One thing was clear: we needed to take quick and decisive action, because people's lives depended on it. We succeeded. We learned to make decisions as quickly as possible and gained invaluable experience in reacting to epidemiological threats. We are fighting for the lives of all our employees, bringing in the best doctors, and monitoring the situation as it evolves. Yes, we have yet to defeat the pandemic, the fight continues, and I would like to thank the entire AntiCov HQ team for their brilliant work under the most difficult conditions, enormous time pressure, and in a situation of uncertainty. It is thanks to them that we have managed to minimize the fallout of the pandemic and protect our staff and clients. On top of the infrastructure for combating and preventing COVID-19 created over the past year, we now also have the vaccine in our arsenal. My wish is for all of us to greet March 5, 2022, in a world without COVID-19. Good health to you all, take care of yourselves and others!

Stanislav Kuznetsov

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 13:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
