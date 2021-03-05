Sberbank : Sber and FRUKTbl help wish loved ones a happy International Women's Day

In the lead-up to March 8, men are once again faced with the most important issue of the spring - how to wish their loved ones a happy International Women's Day. Sber, its virtual Salute assistants, and the band FRUKTbl will help you congratulate your loved ones creatively.

On the Start Spring! project website, you can craft a unique, personalized congratulatory song, an original addition to any present.

How to create your celebratory song

1. Open the Start Spring! project website.

2. Select an instrument for each FRUKTbl band member.

3. Choose who you are dedicating your song to.

In a matter of clicks, your personalized congratulatory tune will be ready. You can then send a link to your musical composition to its recipient or share it on social media. There is no limit to the number of greetings a user can send.

Simply tell your virtual assistant, 'Salute, start spring!' and then choose your usual assistant. Alternatively, you can give Athena and Joy the day off in honor of International Women's Day and delegate your important congratulatory mission to Sber, who will do all the work. This function will be available on the SberBank Online and Sber Salute apps. It will be the first time the virtual assistants show off their musical skills.