Sberbank : Sber and Future Strategy foundation agree to cooperate

Sber and Future Strategy, a foundation supporting education projects, have signed a cooperation and interaction agreement at the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The agreement was signed by Kirill Tsaryov, Deputy Chairman of the Sberbank Executive Board, and foundation CEO Stanislav Neverov.

The parties will develop new digital technologies within the framework of the national program 'Digital Economy of the Russian Federation' and automated systems aimed at increasing the efficiency of interaction with people, as well as providing benefits and support to the population. Sber is excited to work with the Future Strategy foundation in the social sphere, which is a topical area. We plan to arrange our coordination with the foundation, as well as proposals for the use of products and platform solutions aimed at digitizing the economy and social sphere of Russia's Far East.

Kirill Tsaryov

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

We see that the Far East of Russia has a tremendous potential that can ensure sustained economic growth of Russia at large. With Russia's largest bank as its ally, the foundation will be happy to keep running digital transformation projects across the key sectors, including the social one, together, hoping that this partnership will be a fruitful one.

Stanislav Neverov

CEO, Future Strategy

Future Strategy is a non-profit foundation created to support the implementation of Decree No. 204 'On national goals and strategic objectives for the development of the Russian Federation until 2024' issued by the President of the Russian Federation on May 7, 2018. The Foundation's activities are based on the organization and staging of socio-political, economic, educational and other large-scale socially significant events, the implementation of projects in the field of sustainable development, digital transformation, legal education, environmental protection and environment.