  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Sberbank
  News
  Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
Sberbank : Sber and Future Strategy foundation agree to cooperate

06/03/2021 | 09:31am EDT
Sber and Future Strategy, a foundation supporting education projects, have signed a cooperation and interaction agreement at the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The agreement was signed by Kirill Tsaryov, Deputy Chairman of the Sberbank Executive Board, and foundation CEO Stanislav Neverov.

The parties will develop new digital technologies within the framework of the national program 'Digital Economy of the Russian Federation' and automated systems aimed at increasing the efficiency of interaction with people, as well as providing benefits and support to the population. Sber is excited to work with the Future Strategy foundation in the social sphere, which is a topical area. We plan to arrange our coordination with the foundation, as well as proposals for the use of products and platform solutions aimed at digitizing the economy and social sphere of Russia's Far East.

Kirill Tsaryov

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

We see that the Far East of Russia has a tremendous potential that can ensure sustained economic growth of Russia at large. With Russia's largest bank as its ally, the foundation will be happy to keep running digital transformation projects across the key sectors, including the social one, together, hoping that this partnership will be a fruitful one.

Stanislav Neverov

CEO, Future Strategy

Future Strategy is a non-profit foundation created to support the implementation of Decree No. 204 'On national goals and strategic objectives for the development of the Russian Federation until 2024' issued by the President of the Russian Federation on May 7, 2018. The Foundation's activities are based on the organization and staging of socio-political, economic, educational and other large-scale socially significant events, the implementation of projects in the field of sustainable development, digital transformation, legal education, environmental protection and environment.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 13:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 372 B 32 423 M 32 423 M
Net income 2021 1 001 B 13 681 M 13 681 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,84x
Yield 2021 7,46%
Capitalization 7 067 B 96 552 M 96 607 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 278 165
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 363,34 RUB
Last Close Price 313,85 RUB
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK15.77%96 552
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.68%502 685
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION41.67%367 966
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%275 772
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.31.01%228 034
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.30%206 082