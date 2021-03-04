Log in
SBERBANK

SBERBANK

(SBER)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sberbank : Sber appoints head of advertising technology

03/04/2021 | 06:31am EST
Vladimir Mosin has been appointed as Head of Sber's Advertising Technology. In this capacity he will oversee the creation and development of proprietary advertising technologies for Sber and its ecosystem.

The arrival of a professional like Vladimir will position us to join hands in creating a common advertising platform for Sber that will utilize the inventory and a huge array of ecosystem data, ensuring the long-term growth and sustainable development of our assets. I welcome Vladimir to the team and wish him success in this line of work, which is one of the key ones for our business!

Tatyana Dobrokhvalova

Senior Vice President, Head of Advertising and Media, Sber

Mr. Mosin graduated from ITMO University, St. Petersburg, Russia, with a degree in computing machines, complexes, systems and networks. Before joining Sber, he headed the development of advertising products at Yandex, and was the Chief Innovation Officer at AdRiver.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 11:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 179 B 29 503 M 29 503 M
Net income 2020 733 B 9 920 M 9 920 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,39x
Yield 2020 5,85%
Capitalization 5 993 B 81 148 M 81 142 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,75x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 278 229
Free-Float 45,1%
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 341,83 RUB
Last Close Price 278,88 RUB
Spread / Highest target 56,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK2.87%81 148
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.34%466 606
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION20.16%314 421
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.97%286 274
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.66%209 480
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.07%205 573
