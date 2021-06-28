Sberbank : Sber approves its first ESG Policy at Supervisory Board meeting

Sberbank PJSC has approved its Environmental, Social, Corporate Governance and Sustainable Development Policy, and is set to present it to the public during a press conference on July 22, 2021.

Building on years of its corporate social responsibility practice, following the growing recognition of the leading role that financial institutions play in ensuring the transition to more sustainable development models, and responding to the needs and expectations of its investors, shareholders, customers, employees and society at large, Sber embarked on a systemic ESG transformation in 2020. Taking global challenges and opportunities into account, the ESG transformation is Sber's strategic choice and an essential condition for the long-term business sustainability and competitiveness.

The policy enshrines the main components of Sber's ESG and sustainable development activity architecture, including its main goal, areas of activity, guiding principles, tracks, and tasks. It considers Sber's level of impact and control as a systematically important institution in the Russian economy, as well as the scale of its activity.

Moreover, the policy depicts Sber's contribution to the achievement of the relevant UN Sustainable Development Goals, the principles of and approaches to interaction with interested parties, and the foundation of the ESG and sustainable development management system. It is a public document consistent with the expectations of external stakeholders, investors, and shareholders, ranking agencies, Russian legislation standards, and regulatory requirements.

The Policy will be available in the information disclosure system and on the Bank's website after being presented at the press conference. Its adoption contributes to the development of a comprehensive ESG and sustainable development management system. It continues to systematize activity in this area, following Sber's 2023 Development Strategy adopted in 2020.