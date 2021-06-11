Sberbank : Sber congratulates Russians with Russia Day and recreates national costumes with neural network

To celebrate Russia Day, a national holiday, Sber has trained a neural network to apply national costumes to people on photos. You can try on a kosovorotka (a peasant shirt), a burka (a coat), a papakha (a wool hat), a malitsa (a fur overcoat), and other costumes of Russian peoples on the website of the Traditions through Technology project.

More than 190 peoples live in Russia these days, and each has its unique outfits and patterns. Traditional costumes are vital elements of the unique culture of peoples living in our country.

To create the virtual collection for Traditions through Technology, Sber's AR/VR Lab has scanned real national costumes to create 3D models using these scans. Now, with the help of computer vision and neural networks, anyone can try these costumes on.

To try on a costume, go to the project website, pick a costume, and upload your full body picture. The neural network will identify your pose and apply a fitting costume. You can share the result on your social media pages.

We strive to use the tech power of Sber and our latest developments to create new technologies and infrastructure but also to support education initiatives. In the Traditions through Technology project for Russia Day, we attempted to reflect all the diversity of cultures and nationalities in our rich country with more than 190 peoples and 11 time zones west to east. Our developers scanned real costumes and created virtual 3D models of national outfits, which, with the help of a neural network, anyone can try on now and tell us about the traditions of peoples living in Russia.

Vladislav Kreynin