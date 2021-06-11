Sberbank : Sber finds out how Russians see financial independence

According to a Sberbank life insurance study carried out just before Russia Day, 63% of residents of large and medium-sized Russian cities consider themselves to be financially independent. In the opinion of Russians, it is primarily decent wages and savings that provide material freedom.
Sixty four percent of men and 61% of women consider themselves to be financially independent. It is typically 40-50-year-olds who make such an assessment of their welfare - 73% of the respondents in this age group. Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, and Vladivostok (74%) had the most respondents declaring themselves financially independent.
The respondents are of the opinion that on average people living in Russia attain financial independence at 26 years old. At the same time, the age at which people themselves became or would want to become materially independent is lower, at 24.4 years old. The residents of Izhevsk, Perm, Orenburg, Khabarovsk, Barnaul, Chelyabinsk, Irkutsk, Kirov, Krasnoyarsk, Makhachkala, Voronezh, and Yekaterinburg become or wish to become financially free earlier than others, by the time they reach 24.
Russians believe that financially independent people fully support themselves (indicated by 64% of respondents), live in their own home (55%), have a stable salary that covers all their needs (49%), travel often (32%), are able to help their loved ones (24%), and receive a passive income from investments (15%).
In order to achieve financial independence, it is important to earn a decent wage, as stated by 82% of the respondents. According to Russians, a person's average monthly salary should be around RUB 74,900. The highest evaluated decent wages that would allow a person to be independent were indicated by residents of Moscow (RUB 104,400), St. Petersburg (RUB 98,500), and Vladivostok (RUB 92,700).
One third of Russians (33%) believe that savings are important for financial independence. The highest evaluations of savings necessary for material freedom were given by residents of Moscow (RUB 6.39 mn), Kemerovo (RUB 4.2 mn), and St. Petersburg (RUB 4.12 mn), with a nationwide average of RUB 3.4 mn.
Having real estate to lease is important for 32% of respondents. Owning your own business is important to 25%, and 17% consider the ability to save and invest to be important. Young people (18-30 years old) look to their own business (50%) and income from leasing real estate (42%) more often than others. The older generation (50-60 years old) rely more on a decent wage (89%) and 30-40-year-olds rely on savings (43%).
The survey shows that the vast majority of Russians consider a decent salary to be the foundation for financial independence. A person's evaluation of financial independence reflects their satisfaction level when it comes to their income. It is important that people understand that financial independence is not just the result of a monthly income, even if it fully meets all modern-day needs. A person's financial reserves, savings, and pension plan are also important. The ability to save and set long-term financial goals and achieve them is linked more to financial literacy and discipline than to income size.
Natalya Alymova
Senior Vice President, Head of Wealth Management, Sberbank
The survey was carried out in June 2021 in 37 Russian cities with a population of over 500,000, based on a sample reflecting the socio-demographic makeup of the cities' populations.
Appendix 1.
Proportion of residents of Russian cities that consider themselves financially independent
|
Astrakhan
|
61%
|
Barnaul
|
68%
|
Vladivostok
|
74%
|
Volgograd
|
58%
|
Voronezh
|
62%
|
Yekaterinburg
|
62%
|
Izhevsk
|
55%
|
Irkutsk
|
69%
|
Kazan
|
57%
|
Kemerovo
|
64%
|
Kirov
|
57%
|
Krasnodar
|
61%
|
Krasnoyarsk
|
71%
|
Lipetsk
|
60%
|
Makhachkala
|
61%
|
Moscow
|
64%
|
Naberezhnye Chelny
|
57%
|
Nizhny Novorod
|
58%
|
Novokuznetsk
|
65%
|
Novosibirsk
|
74%
|
Omsk
|
64%
|
Orenburg
|
58%
|
Penza
|
57%
|
Perm
|
58%
|
Rostov-on-Don
|
58%
|
Ryazan
|
56%
|
Samara
|
57%
|
St. Petersburg
|
63%
|
Saratov
|
58%
|
Tolyatti
|
58%
|
Tomsk
|
66%
|
Tyumen
|
62%
|
Ulyanovsk
|
57%
|
Ufa
|
58%
|
Khabarovsk
|
74%
|
Chelyabinsk
|
61%
|
Yaroslavl
|
59%
Appendix 2.
Age at which residents of Russian cities achieved or hope to achieve financial independence
|
Astrakhan
|
24.3
|
Barnaul
|
23.4
|
Vladivostok
|
25.0
|
Volgograd
|
24.6
|
Voronezh
|
23.8
|
Yekaterinburg
|
23.8
|
Izhevsk
|
23.0
|
Irkutsk
|
23.5
|
Kazan
|
25.3
|
Kemerovo
|
24.5
|
Kirov
|
23.5
|
Krasnodar
|
24.3
|
Krasnoyarsk
|
23.5
|
Lipetsk
|
24.5
|
Makhachkala
|
23.7
|
Moscow
|
27.9
|
Naberezhnye Chelny
|
25.4
|
Nizhny Novorod
|
25.7
|
Novokuznetsk
|
24.6
|
Novosibirsk
|
24.9
|
Omsk
|
24.0
|
Orenburg
|
23.1
|
Penza
|
24.5
|
Perm
|
23.0
|
Rostov-on-Don
|
24.7
|
Ryazan
|
25.4
|
Samara
|
25.6
|
St. Petersburg
|
26.3
|
Saratov
|
24.0
|
Tolyatti
|
24.8
|
Tomsk
|
24.2
|
Tyumen
|
24.2
|
Ulyanovsk
|
25.0
|
Ufa
|
24.6
|
Khabarovsk
|
23.2
|
Chelyabinsk
|
23.4
|
Yaroslavl
|
24.7
Appendix 3.
Average assessment of monthly income required for financial independence according to residents of Russian cities, RUB thousand
|
Astrakhan
|
47.4
|
Barnaul
|
42.3
|
Vladivostok
|
92.7
|
Volgograd
|
56.7
|
Voronezh
|
55.5
|
Yekaterinburg
|
77.2
|
Izhevsk
|
60.2
|
Irkutsk
|
62.7
|
Kazan
|
86.4
|
Kemerovo
|
60.5
|
Kirov
|
56.1
|
Krasnodar
|
79.2
|
Krasnoyarsk
|
74.4
|
Lipetsk
|
64.1
|
Makhachkala
|
72.9
|
Moscow
|
104.4
|
Naberezhnye Chelny
|
69.7
|
Nizhny Novorod
|
68.8
|
Novokuznetsk
|
59.7
|
Novosibirsk
|
77.3
|
Omsk
|
18.4
|
Orenburg
|
51.0
|
Penza
|
62.0
|
Perm
|
78.8
|
Rostov-on-Don
|
79.4
|
Ryazan
|
45.2
|
Samara
|
72.9
|
St. Petersburg
|
98.5
|
Saratov
|
53.6
|
Tolyatti
|
68.3
|
Tomsk
|
54.9
|
Tyumen
|
68.7
|
Ulyanovsk
|
46.4
|
Ufa
|
67.1
|
Khabarovsk
|
61.7
|
Chelyabinsk
|
68.1
|
Yaroslavl
|
62.8
Appendix 4.
Average assessment of savings required for financial independence according to residents of Russian cities, RUB mn
|
Astrakhan
|
3.38
|
Barnaul
|
2.96
|
Vladivostok
|
3.66
|
Volgograd
|
3.11
|
Voronezh
|
2.63
|
Yekaterinburg
|
3.30
|
Izhevsk
|
3.18
|
Irkutsk
|
3.90
|
Kazan
|
2.98
|
Kemerovo
|
4.20
|
Kirov
|
3.41
|
Krasnodar
|
2.89
|
Krasnoyarsk
|
3.36
|
Lipetsk
|
2.69
|
Makhachkala
|
3.05
|
Moscow
|
6.39
|
Naberezhnye Chelny
|
2.24
|
Nizhny Novorod
|
2.84
|
Novokuznetsk
|
3.66
|
Novosibirsk
|
3.70
|
Omsk
|
2.58
|
Orenburg
|
3.15
|
Penza
|
2.96
|
Perm
|
3.38
|
Rostov-on-Don
|
2.95
|
Ryazan
|
2.61
|
Samara
|
3.11
|
St. Petersburg
|
4.12
|
Saratov
|
3.72
|
Tolyatti
|
2.54
|
Tomsk
|
2.27
|
Tyumen
|
3.70
|
Ulyanovsk
|
3.19
|
Ufa
|
3.53
|
Khabarovsk
|
3.55
|
Chelyabinsk
|
3.39
|
Yaroslavl
|
2.74
