Sberbank : Sber finds out how Russians see financial independence

According to a Sberbank life insurance study carried out just before Russia Day, 63% of residents of large and medium-sized Russian cities consider themselves to be financially independent. In the opinion of Russians, it is primarily decent wages and savings that provide material freedom.

Sixty four percent of men and 61% of women consider themselves to be financially independent. It is typically 40-50-year-olds who make such an assessment of their welfare - 73% of the respondents in this age group. Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, and Vladivostok (74%) had the most respondents declaring themselves financially independent.

The respondents are of the opinion that on average people living in Russia attain financial independence at 26 years old. At the same time, the age at which people themselves became or would want to become materially independent is lower, at 24.4 years old. The residents of Izhevsk, Perm, Orenburg, Khabarovsk, Barnaul, Chelyabinsk, Irkutsk, Kirov, Krasnoyarsk, Makhachkala, Voronezh, and Yekaterinburg become or wish to become financially free earlier than others, by the time they reach 24.

Russians believe that financially independent people fully support themselves (indicated by 64% of respondents), live in their own home (55%), have a stable salary that covers all their needs (49%), travel often (32%), are able to help their loved ones (24%), and receive a passive income from investments (15%).

In order to achieve financial independence, it is important to earn a decent wage, as stated by 82% of the respondents. According to Russians, a person's average monthly salary should be around RUB 74,900. The highest evaluated decent wages that would allow a person to be independent were indicated by residents of Moscow (RUB 104,400), St. Petersburg (RUB 98,500), and Vladivostok (RUB 92,700).

One third of Russians (33%) believe that savings are important for financial independence. The highest evaluations of savings necessary for material freedom were given by residents of Moscow (RUB 6.39 mn), Kemerovo (RUB 4.2 mn), and St. Petersburg (RUB 4.12 mn), with a nationwide average of RUB 3.4 mn.

Having real estate to lease is important for 32% of respondents. Owning your own business is important to 25%, and 17% consider the ability to save and invest to be important. Young people (18-30 years old) look to their own business (50%) and income from leasing real estate (42%) more often than others. The older generation (50-60 years old) rely more on a decent wage (89%) and 30-40-year-olds rely on savings (43%).

The survey shows that the vast majority of Russians consider a decent salary to be the foundation for financial independence. A person's evaluation of financial independence reflects their satisfaction level when it comes to their income. It is important that people understand that financial independence is not just the result of a monthly income, even if it fully meets all modern-day needs. A person's financial reserves, savings, and pension plan are also important. The ability to save and set long-term financial goals and achieve them is linked more to financial literacy and discipline than to income size.

Natalya Alymova

Senior Vice President, Head of Wealth Management, Sberbank

The survey was carried out in June 2021 in 37 Russian cities with a population of over 500,000, based on a sample reflecting the socio-demographic makeup of the cities' populations.

Appendix 1.

Proportion of residents of Russian cities that consider themselves financially independent

Astrakhan 61% Barnaul 68% Vladivostok 74% Volgograd 58% Voronezh 62% Yekaterinburg 62% Izhevsk 55% Irkutsk 69% Kazan 57% Kemerovo 64% Kirov 57% Krasnodar 61% Krasnoyarsk 71% Lipetsk 60% Makhachkala 61% Moscow 64% Naberezhnye Chelny 57% Nizhny Novorod 58% Novokuznetsk 65% Novosibirsk 74% Omsk 64% Orenburg 58% Penza 57% Perm 58% Rostov-on-Don 58% Ryazan 56% Samara 57% St. Petersburg 63% Saratov 58% Tolyatti 58% Tomsk 66% Tyumen 62% Ulyanovsk 57% Ufa 58% Khabarovsk 74% Chelyabinsk 61% Yaroslavl 59%

Appendix 2.

Age at which residents of Russian cities achieved or hope to achieve financial independence

Astrakhan 24.3 Barnaul 23.4 Vladivostok 25.0 Volgograd 24.6 Voronezh 23.8 Yekaterinburg 23.8 Izhevsk 23.0 Irkutsk 23.5 Kazan 25.3 Kemerovo 24.5 Kirov 23.5 Krasnodar 24.3 Krasnoyarsk 23.5 Lipetsk 24.5 Makhachkala 23.7 Moscow 27.9 Naberezhnye Chelny 25.4 Nizhny Novorod 25.7 Novokuznetsk 24.6 Novosibirsk 24.9 Omsk 24.0 Orenburg 23.1 Penza 24.5 Perm 23.0 Rostov-on-Don 24.7 Ryazan 25.4 Samara 25.6 St. Petersburg 26.3 Saratov 24.0 Tolyatti 24.8 Tomsk 24.2 Tyumen 24.2 Ulyanovsk 25.0 Ufa 24.6 Khabarovsk 23.2 Chelyabinsk 23.4 Yaroslavl 24.7

Appendix 3.

Average assessment of monthly income required for financial independence according to residents of Russian cities, RUB thousand

Astrakhan 47.4 Barnaul 42.3 Vladivostok 92.7 Volgograd 56.7 Voronezh 55.5 Yekaterinburg 77.2 Izhevsk 60.2 Irkutsk 62.7 Kazan 86.4 Kemerovo 60.5 Kirov 56.1 Krasnodar 79.2 Krasnoyarsk 74.4 Lipetsk 64.1 Makhachkala 72.9 Moscow 104.4 Naberezhnye Chelny 69.7 Nizhny Novorod 68.8 Novokuznetsk 59.7 Novosibirsk 77.3 Omsk 18.4 Orenburg 51.0 Penza 62.0 Perm 78.8 Rostov-on-Don 79.4 Ryazan 45.2 Samara 72.9 St. Petersburg 98.5 Saratov 53.6 Tolyatti 68.3 Tomsk 54.9 Tyumen 68.7 Ulyanovsk 46.4 Ufa 67.1 Khabarovsk 61.7 Chelyabinsk 68.1 Yaroslavl 62.8

Appendix 4.

Average assessment of savings required for financial independence according to residents of Russian cities, RUB mn

Astrakhan 3.38 Barnaul 2.96 Vladivostok 3.66 Volgograd 3.11 Voronezh 2.63 Yekaterinburg 3.30 Izhevsk 3.18 Irkutsk 3.90 Kazan 2.98 Kemerovo 4.20 Kirov 3.41 Krasnodar 2.89 Krasnoyarsk 3.36 Lipetsk 2.69 Makhachkala 3.05 Moscow 6.39 Naberezhnye Chelny 2.24 Nizhny Novorod 2.84 Novokuznetsk 3.66 Novosibirsk 3.70 Omsk 2.58 Orenburg 3.15 Penza 2.96 Perm 3.38 Rostov-on-Don 2.95 Ryazan 2.61 Samara 3.11 St. Petersburg 4.12 Saratov 3.72 Tolyatti 2.54 Tomsk 2.27 Tyumen 3.70 Ulyanovsk 3.19 Ufa 3.53 Khabarovsk 3.55 Chelyabinsk 3.39 Yaroslavl 2.74