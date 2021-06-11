Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sberbank : Sber finds out how Russians see financial independence

06/11/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

According to a Sberbank life insurance study carried out just before Russia Day, 63% of residents of large and medium-sized Russian cities consider themselves to be financially independent. In the opinion of Russians, it is primarily decent wages and savings that provide material freedom.

Sixty four percent of men and 61% of women consider themselves to be financially independent. It is typically 40-50-year-olds who make such an assessment of their welfare - 73% of the respondents in this age group. Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, and Vladivostok (74%) had the most respondents declaring themselves financially independent.

The respondents are of the opinion that on average people living in Russia attain financial independence at 26 years old. At the same time, the age at which people themselves became or would want to become materially independent is lower, at 24.4 years old. The residents of Izhevsk, Perm, Orenburg, Khabarovsk, Barnaul, Chelyabinsk, Irkutsk, Kirov, Krasnoyarsk, Makhachkala, Voronezh, and Yekaterinburg become or wish to become financially free earlier than others, by the time they reach 24.

Russians believe that financially independent people fully support themselves (indicated by 64% of respondents), live in their own home (55%), have a stable salary that covers all their needs (49%), travel often (32%), are able to help their loved ones (24%), and receive a passive income from investments (15%).

In order to achieve financial independence, it is important to earn a decent wage, as stated by 82% of the respondents. According to Russians, a person's average monthly salary should be around RUB 74,900. The highest evaluated decent wages that would allow a person to be independent were indicated by residents of Moscow (RUB 104,400), St. Petersburg (RUB 98,500), and Vladivostok (RUB 92,700).

One third of Russians (33%) believe that savings are important for financial independence. The highest evaluations of savings necessary for material freedom were given by residents of Moscow (RUB 6.39 mn), Kemerovo (RUB 4.2 mn), and St. Petersburg (RUB 4.12 mn), with a nationwide average of RUB 3.4 mn.

Having real estate to lease is important for 32% of respondents. Owning your own business is important to 25%, and 17% consider the ability to save and invest to be important. Young people (18-30 years old) look to their own business (50%) and income from leasing real estate (42%) more often than others. The older generation (50-60 years old) rely more on a decent wage (89%) and 30-40-year-olds rely on savings (43%).

The survey shows that the vast majority of Russians consider a decent salary to be the foundation for financial independence. A person's evaluation of financial independence reflects their satisfaction level when it comes to their income. It is important that people understand that financial independence is not just the result of a monthly income, even if it fully meets all modern-day needs. A person's financial reserves, savings, and pension plan are also important. The ability to save and set long-term financial goals and achieve them is linked more to financial literacy and discipline than to income size.

Natalya Alymova

Senior Vice President, Head of Wealth Management, Sberbank

The survey was carried out in June 2021 in 37 Russian cities with a population of over 500,000, based on a sample reflecting the socio-demographic makeup of the cities' populations.

Appendix 1.

Proportion of residents of Russian cities that consider themselves financially independent

Astrakhan

61%

Barnaul

68%

Vladivostok

74%

Volgograd

58%

Voronezh

62%

Yekaterinburg

62%

Izhevsk

55%

Irkutsk

69%

Kazan

57%

Kemerovo

64%

Kirov

57%

Krasnodar

61%

Krasnoyarsk

71%

Lipetsk

60%

Makhachkala

61%

Moscow

64%

Naberezhnye Chelny

57%

Nizhny Novorod

58%

Novokuznetsk

65%

Novosibirsk

74%

Omsk

64%

Orenburg

58%

Penza

57%

Perm

58%

Rostov-on-Don

58%

Ryazan

56%

Samara

57%

St. Petersburg

63%

Saratov

58%

Tolyatti

58%

Tomsk

66%

Tyumen

62%

Ulyanovsk

57%

Ufa

58%

Khabarovsk

74%

Chelyabinsk

61%

Yaroslavl

59%

Appendix 2.

Age at which residents of Russian cities achieved or hope to achieve financial independence

Astrakhan

24.3

Barnaul

23.4

Vladivostok

25.0

Volgograd

24.6

Voronezh

23.8

Yekaterinburg

23.8

Izhevsk

23.0

Irkutsk

23.5

Kazan

25.3

Kemerovo

24.5

Kirov

23.5

Krasnodar

24.3

Krasnoyarsk

23.5

Lipetsk

24.5

Makhachkala

23.7

Moscow

27.9

Naberezhnye Chelny

25.4

Nizhny Novorod

25.7

Novokuznetsk

24.6

Novosibirsk

24.9

Omsk

24.0

Orenburg

23.1

Penza

24.5

Perm

23.0

Rostov-on-Don

24.7

Ryazan

25.4

Samara

25.6

St. Petersburg

26.3

Saratov

24.0

Tolyatti

24.8

Tomsk

24.2

Tyumen

24.2

Ulyanovsk

25.0

Ufa

24.6

Khabarovsk

23.2

Chelyabinsk

23.4

Yaroslavl

24.7

Appendix 3.

Average assessment of monthly income required for financial independence according to residents of Russian cities, RUB thousand

Astrakhan

47.4

Barnaul

42.3

Vladivostok

92.7

Volgograd

56.7

Voronezh

55.5

Yekaterinburg

77.2

Izhevsk

60.2

Irkutsk

62.7

Kazan

86.4

Kemerovo

60.5

Kirov

56.1

Krasnodar

79.2

Krasnoyarsk

74.4

Lipetsk

64.1

Makhachkala

72.9

Moscow

104.4

Naberezhnye Chelny

69.7

Nizhny Novorod

68.8

Novokuznetsk

59.7

Novosibirsk

77.3

Omsk

18.4

Orenburg

51.0

Penza

62.0

Perm

78.8

Rostov-on-Don

79.4

Ryazan

45.2

Samara

72.9

St. Petersburg

98.5

Saratov

53.6

Tolyatti

68.3

Tomsk

54.9

Tyumen

68.7

Ulyanovsk

46.4

Ufa

67.1

Khabarovsk

61.7

Chelyabinsk

68.1

Yaroslavl

62.8

Appendix 4.

Average assessment of savings required for financial independence according to residents of Russian cities, RUB mn

Astrakhan

3.38

Barnaul

2.96

Vladivostok

3.66

Volgograd

3.11

Voronezh

2.63

Yekaterinburg

3.30

Izhevsk

3.18

Irkutsk

3.90

Kazan

2.98

Kemerovo

4.20

Kirov

3.41

Krasnodar

2.89

Krasnoyarsk

3.36

Lipetsk

2.69

Makhachkala

3.05

Moscow

6.39

Naberezhnye Chelny

2.24

Nizhny Novorod

2.84

Novokuznetsk

3.66

Novosibirsk

3.70

Omsk

2.58

Orenburg

3.15

Penza

2.96

Perm

3.38

Rostov-on-Don

2.95

Ryazan

2.61

Samara

3.11

St. Petersburg

4.12

Saratov

3.72

Tolyatti

2.54

Tomsk

2.27

Tyumen

3.70

Ulyanovsk

3.19

Ufa

3.53

Khabarovsk

3.55

Chelyabinsk

3.39

Yaroslavl

2.74

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 18:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SBERBANK
02:07pSBERBANK  : Sber escrow accounts surpass 1 trillion rubles
PU
02:07pSBERBANK  : Sber to offer case for Medicine, Health, Science hackathon at Digita..
PU
02:07pSBERBANK  : Sber finds out how Russians see financial independence
PU
02:07pSBERBANK  : Sber congratulates Russians with Russia Day and recreates national c..
PU
02:07pSBERBANK  : Happy refueling with Mastercard — promo by SberSpasibo, Master..
PU
02:07pSBERBANK  : expands cooperation with Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kurgan
PU
06/10SBERBANK  : Sber extends RUB 14 bn in soft loans to entrepreneurs via state prog..
PU
06/10SBERBANK  : Depository deemed best in Russia
PU
06/10SBERBANK  : Sber and Eurasian Resources Group to collaborate on development of E..
PU
06/10SBERBANK  : extends Russia's first loan secured by new risk-free SOFR indicator
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 426 B 33 629 M 33 629 M
Net income 2021 1 011 B 14 021 M 14 021 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,85x
Yield 2021 7,51%
Capitalization 7 077 B 98 204 M 98 104 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 278 165
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 370,84 RUB
Last Close Price 314,30 RUB
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK15.94%98 466
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.23%485 551
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION37.55%357 255
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.20%275 319
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.28.17%222 756
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.28%203 503