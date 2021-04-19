Log in
Sberbank : Sber helps dairy farms introduce artificial intelligence

04/19/2021 | 10:17am EDT
Sber has closed its first sale of an online farm for dairy enterprises. Designed by Mustang Nutrition Technology, a Sber ecosystem company, the unique digital product was bought by the bank's long-term partner, AO Agrokompaniya Rus, which expects the new solution to help it cut costs.

The online farm is an AI-enabled analytical and forecasting service for milk producers. The digital clone helps to control key indicators, formalizes data in a user-friendly interface, and alerts you of any problems, thus ensuring the right managerial decisions and reducing business planning hours. It prepares a sixteen-month forecast for the farm performance using 80 indicators relying on more than 200 factors (the history of the enterprise, staff work, the frequency of deviation, seasonality, the structure of the herd, calving, the expected milk, etc.). The forecast is updated daily after being revised in case of changes. Learn more about the service on SberPro Media.

Our goal is to finance the country's agricultural sector, but also to supply our clients with the best digital solutions to enhance business efficiency. Hand in hand with Mustang Nutrition Technology we offer dairy farms a technology of the future that brings production management to the next level. It saves time, producing forecasts with mathematical accuracy and cutting costs. I think that any milk producer will find this kind of digital twin handy.

Tatyana Kreytor

Executive Director of the Corporate Business Development Department, Sberbank

We live in an era of IT tech adoption and business process robotization. We are open to innovative agricultural solutions that improve control over production and cut its costs.

Ekaterina Zolotaryova,

CEO, AO Agrokompaniya Rus Group

AO Agrokompaniya Rus is one of the largest agricultural enterprises in Kursk Region, Russia. Established in 1999 using the assets of the agricultural enterprise ZAO Merkyriy, this multi-sectoral organization is engaged in agriculture, production, and processing of products and raw materials, trade, and construction, also providing services to individuals. The company's agricultural enterprises specialize in the production of cattle, milk, grains, sugar beet, sunflower, and other industrial crops.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 14:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
