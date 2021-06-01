Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
Sberbank : Sber leads ranking of banks with highest service quality available to disabled people

06/01/2021 | 05:22am EDT
Sber has emerged on top of the integral ranking of Russian banks in terms of the quality of customer service among people with disabilities. Commissioned by the Bank of Russia, the accessibility of financial services has been evaluated by the NAFI Research Center since 2017. People with visual, hearing, and movement impairments assess how bank branches, contact centers, websites, and mobile applications work.

This year's integral ranking has also included the adaptation of bank branches, ATMs, terminals, and cash registers; the quality of service; completeness of information about the special terms of service and how well employees know the principles of serving people with disabilities; and the general opinion after visiting a bank branch.

Contact centers were also evaluated in terms of their answering machine usability; for mobile applications and websites, the user-friendliness of their interface was assessed, correct interaction with screen readers and ease of navigation (for the blind).

We do understand the difficulties facing our special customers and seek to help them. That is why we pay the closest possible attention to the accessibility of our services. Sber considers creating equal opportunities for everyone to be the vital social component of its ESG transformation, and we are excited that customers commend our efforts, according to the NAFI ranking.

Alexander Vedyakhin

First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 09:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
