Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sberbank : Sber participates in discussion on influence marketing at SPIEF

06/03/2021 | 03:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A panel session titled Who's Cashing in on Whom: Bloggers on Business or Business on Bloggers? took place at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Speaking at the session were Senior Vice President and Director of the Marketing and Communications Department at Sberbank Vladislav Kreynin; the founder of DreamTeam House and WildJam Yaroslav Andreev; CEO of Gazprom Media sales house Ekaterina Veselkova; Vice President for Marketing Communications at AliExpress Russia Oleg Lebedev; bloggers Stanislav Kruglitsky and Daniil Milokhin. Alexey Giyazov, Marketing and Communication Director at Alfa Bank, moderated the session.

The key issues of the session were the growth of the advertising market among Internet bloggers and the interaction of large corporations with them. The speakers discussed the tools they have to affect and attract customers through influencers now and the ones they plan to develop moving forward. Oleg Lebedev shared AliExpress's experience in creating live streams when celebrities present goods from an online store, and viewers can buy them in one click.

Macro- and micro-influencers were also on the agenda. The session was attended by supporters of investments in bloggers with million+ viewers and small channels. The founder of the WildJam agency, Yaroslav Andreev, advocated cooperation with major bloggers, citing the simplicity of negotiations and a smaller amount of paperwork, including when it comes to accounting.

Senior Vice President of Sberbank Vladislav Kreynin said that the creation of a single platform that would automate the interaction with bloggers across multiple stages should make small channels attractive to big companies too. He highlighted the importance of development of schools for bloggers and brand ambassadors to make this vertical as high-tech and large-scale as it is in today's China.

Vladislav Kreynin also stated that a SberMarketing department in charge of blogger work is scheduled to be created. It will assume the role of an agency, developing its own pool of influencers.

Agencies for bloggers are a human business these days, and effective teams can very often be created from scratch. However, as this industry matures, agencies should start owning tech and platforms to regard blogger integrations as effective inventory competing with each other, bargaining in real time, having a solid analytical background, etc. That's why you need to be building tech in addition to having the right team. The market is just shaping, so you can't find a full-fledge platform nowadays. They need to be created.

Schools are a different important aspect here. The market that grooms micro-influencers the right way is just emerging. Creating the right platform for its development is a challenge we are taking on.

Vladislav Kreynin

Senior Vice President, Director of the Marketing and Communications Department, Sberbank

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 07:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SBERBANK
03:53aSBERBANK  : Sber participates in discussion on influence marketing at SPIEF
PU
03:53aSBERBANK  : Samokat users to gain access to unique products from PepsiCo and Uni..
PU
06/02SBERBANK  : Sber presents AI system to prevent operational flaws
PU
06/02SBERBANK  : Sber starts working with self-employed persons from the EAEU
PU
06/02SBERBANK  : Sber paid record dividends to its shareholders
PU
06/02SBER &MDASH; SPIEF TITLE PARTNER : ecosystem's innovative services, topical sess..
PU
06/02SBERBANK  : Non-State Pension Fund Of Sberbank To Snap Up NSPF Renaissance Pensi..
MT
06/01SBERBANK : NPF of Sberbank reaches agreement to buy NSPF Renaissance pensions
EQ
06/01SBERBANK  : NPF of Sberbank reaches agreement to buy NSPF Renaissance pensions
PU
06/01SBERBANK  : Russia overtakes 8 European countries in early-stage entrepreneurial..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 372 B 32 414 M 32 414 M
Net income 2021 1 001 B 13 677 M 13 677 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,84x
Yield 2021 7,46%
Capitalization 7 067 B 96 552 M 96 579 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 278 165
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 363,34 RUB
Last Close Price 313,85 RUB
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK14.32%96 552
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.68%502 655
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION41.67%367 795
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.39%275 687
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.32.40%227 235
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.32%207 385