Sberbank : Sber residential property credit portfolio surpasses one trillion rubles

Sberbank has held an online conference for housing development market participants titled Time for Change: Disruptions in the Industry.

The conference participants discussed the transformation of the Russian residential property market. Among the people taking part in the online dialogue were Deputy Chairman of the Sberbank Executive Board Anatoly Popov, Deputy Minister of Construction, Housing, and Utilities Nikita Stasishin, Deputy Chairman of the Sberbank Executive Board Kirill Tsaryov, Governor of Lipetsk Region Igor Artamonov, Deputy Director of the Banking Supervision Support Department Ruslan Bulatov, Deputy CEO of JSC DOM.RF Artem Fedorko, Sberbank Senior Vice President Dzhangir Dzhangirov, Sberbank Vice President Sergey Bessonov, and other experts.

Since 2018, the housing development sector in our country has been undergoing a truly revolutionary transformation, and we are pleased to be one of the key players in this important process. Over the past two years, Sber's residential property credit portfolio has doubled annually. Today we announced that we have surpassed the RUB 1 tn milestone. Escrow-backed projects account for approximately 80% of our housing developer loan portfolio, which means that the reform was successful.

However, for the industry to continue to grow, additional measures will need to be taken, including in individual housing construction, which represents almost half of the total housing stock in the country. According to the Housing and Urban Environment national project, IHC should account for at least 50 million m2 of housing under construction by 2030. We believe that in order to achieve this goal, it would be expedient to apply an industrial approach to the construction of individual housing. Houses should be accessible for buyers. Their cost should be comparable to that of apartments. All protection mechanisms and benefits applicable when purchasing housing in a building should be extended to cover IHC. The main task now is to set conditions under which developers and banks would be interested in funding such projects. Several important questions remain on the authorities' side, such as the allocation of land with infrastructure facilities, the extension of escrow mechanisms to IHC, and the launch of subsidy schemes for developers.

Sber has identified its top priorities for 2021 as follows:

Implement state support measures concerning subsidies for low marginal projects. Almost one-half of the subsidies limit (over RUB 3 bn) has been allocated for Sber. The bank is now considering about 80 projects, and at least half of them are expected to qualify for the program.

Develop smart services. A smart cash flow model is currently in the works. Powered by AI, it allows you to forecast sales dynamics and prices. The model is being piloted in 28 regions of Russia. It will be used for the online lending of developers.

Platform solutions for authorities and businesses, an IMS (intellectual management system) for real estate sales. An IMS can be used to manage employee efficiency at any stage of real estate purchase, from a phone call made by a call center specialist to a mortgage. This improves the cross-cutting funnel conversion by 7% while also slashing 35% off the average deal closing time, and boosting employee efficiency by 16%. The share of employees with higher efficiency goes up by 70% among those who use the system.

Registered during the lockdowns, Russians' interest in countryside real estate is still high despite that the restrictive measures have been lifted. This aligns with the government's course for comfortable housing for Russians. Sber is an active participant in the development of this vertical, suggesting that stakeholders steer away from the nonsystematic development paradigm to villages that are constructed by professional developers. This kind of villages should have transport accessibility, seamless architectural solutions, all engineering systems and social infrastructure, as well as property management companies to run them.