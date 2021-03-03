Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sberbank    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sberbank : Sber's Tsvetnoy Boulevard branch first in CIS to obtain updated green construction certificate

03/03/2021 | 03:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sber's next gen branch at 2, Tsvetnoy Boulevard in Moscow has achieved the international green building rating system BREEAM In-Use V 6 Certificate. It is the first bank branch to undergo certification, having been assessed by BRE Global and achieving a rating of Good in the Health and Wellbeing, Energy, Transport, Water, Resilience, and Pollution criteria, and the first project in the CIS to reach this level under the updated version in effect since May 2020.

Only around 100 buildings in Russia - shopping malls, business centers, residential complexes, and warehouses - have valid BREEAM In-Use V6 certificates. As few as 18 office buildings - predominantly Class A- with Very Good and Excellent ratings are located in Moscow.

Nowadays we take green standards into account when building any Sber structure, which means that energy, transport, water, and other environmental issues are addressed during the design phase. We strive to ensure that the building integrates with the environment as much as possible, to minimize human impact. I am convinced that this is the only way to protect our planet for future generations. Today we see increasingly more responsible companies that are invested in long-term sustainable development and are taking a similar approach.

Stanislav Kuznetsov

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) is an international assessment rating put in place by BRE Global in 1990 to evaluate buildings' environmental performance. The standard encompasses over 80% of the international green certification market and over 90% of the market in Russia and the CIS. A BREEAM assessment results in a certificate with a rating. There are five levels ranging from Pass, Good, Very Good, Excellent, to Outstanding.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SBERBANK
03:02aSBERBANK  : Dollar Bonds now on Sberbank Online
PU
03:02aSBERBANK  : Sber's Tsvetnoy Boulevard branch first in CIS to obtain updated gree..
PU
03/02SBERBANK  : raises refinance ceiling to RUB30 mn
PU
03/02SBERBANK  : customers diversify their portfolios
PU
03/02FURRY FRIENDS : where cats are more popular than dogs in Russia – and vice..
PU
03/02SBERBANK  : Over 70% of Russians expect commute compensation from employers
PU
03/02SBERBANK  : to help check if contract party uses funds properly
PU
03/02SBERINDEX : services rebounding due to sports- and entertainment-related spendin..
PU
03/01SBERBANK  : Sber among pioneers adopting AI ethics principles in Russia
PU
03/01SBERBANK  : to finance construction of large business center in St Petersburg ac..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 179 B 29 566 M 29 566 M
Net income 2020 714 B 9 687 M 9 687 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,40x
Yield 2020 5,84%
Capitalization 6 000 B 81 203 M 81 410 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,75x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 278 229
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 341,83 RUB
Last Close Price 279,20 RUB
Spread / Highest target 56,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK2.99%81 203
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.05%459 252
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION17.22%308 982
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.80%279 059
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.89%201 091
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.74%196 069
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ