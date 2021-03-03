Sberbank : Sber's Tsvetnoy Boulevard branch first in CIS to obtain updated green construction certificate

Sber's next gen branch at 2, Tsvetnoy Boulevard in Moscow has achieved the international green building rating system BREEAM In-Use V 6 Certificate. It is the first bank branch to undergo certification, having been assessed by BRE Global and achieving a rating of Good in the Health and Wellbeing, Energy, Transport, Water, Resilience, and Pollution criteria, and the first project in the CIS to reach this level under the updated version in effect since May 2020.

Only around 100 buildings in Russia - shopping malls, business centers, residential complexes, and warehouses - have valid BREEAM In-Use V6 certificates. As few as 18 office buildings - predominantly Class A- with Very Good and Excellent ratings are located in Moscow.

Nowadays we take green standards into account when building any Sber structure, which means that energy, transport, water, and other environmental issues are addressed during the design phase. We strive to ensure that the building integrates with the environment as much as possible, to minimize human impact. I am convinced that this is the only way to protect our planet for future generations. Today we see increasingly more responsible companies that are invested in long-term sustainable development and are taking a similar approach.

Stanislav Kuznetsov

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) is an international assessment rating put in place by BRE Global in 1990 to evaluate buildings' environmental performance. The standard encompasses over 80% of the international green certification market and over 90% of the market in Russia and the CIS. A BREEAM assessment results in a certificate with a rating. There are five levels ranging from Pass, Good, Very Good, Excellent, to Outstanding.