Sberbank : Sber supports Memorial Garden environmental campaign

Sber employees and volunteers planted tens of thousands of seedlings as part of Memorial Garden, a patriotic campaign launched to perpetuate the memory of the 27 million killed in WWII.

Over a month and a half, Sber employees nationwide planted trees in Samara, Vladimir, Voronezh, Irkutsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Penza, and other cities, as well as the Chuvash Republic and the Republic of Tatarstan. In the Moscow region, teams from Sberbank's Moscow and Srednerussky banks joined the campaign, planting around 12,500 pine, oak, and linden tree seedlings in the Istrinsky forest management unit on May 15, 2021.

Each of these seedlings will, over the years, grow up to become a massive, beautiful tree, reminding our descendants of the feat accomplished by our ancestors.

Sber is an active supporter of the Memorial Garden campaign and our employees are enthusiastic participants, as commemorating the memory of the great feat accomplished by our people is very important to all of us. The Sber team joined the tree planting campaign across the country, with whole families attending. In addition to being a symbol of remembrance, each new tree is a contribution from us to the restoration of Russia's green belt.

Olga Golodets

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

Besides participating in Memorial Garden, Sber is organizing large-scale tree-planting activities. A number of environmental events and volunteer campaigns will be held nationwide in the build-up to Sberbank's 180th birthday. As part of the Green Marathon, an annual charity run organized by Sber, 180,000 trees will be planted in the south of the country, which has suffered from fires and other natural disasters.

The international Memorial Garden 2021 campaign ends June 22, with a concluding event held in front of the Brest Hero Fortress. By the end of the campaign, 27 million trees will have been planted in memory of all the people killed during WWII. Commemorative events will be held at schools. For the last bell ceremony - a tradition event at Russian schools held after studies are finished but before final exams - students will plant trees in memory of the children who were sent straight from the classroom to the front. The #MemorialGardenatSchool (#СадПамятиВшколе) format was suggested by 11-year-old environmental blogger and activist Matvey Aniskin from the Republic of Bashkortostan and supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sber employees and volunteers are the most active participants in the campaign, having already planted trees in various cities and towns nationwide.

Anyone can take part in the Memorial Garden campaign by accessing the website садпамяти2021.рф, finding the nearest location, and registering for a tree-planting event. You can also support the campaign by planting a tree on your land or drawing one with your children and then registering it on the campaign map and uploading it to social media with the story of your hero and the hashtag #MemorialGardenatHome (#СадПамятиДома). Participants receive an online certificate and help keep the memory of these heroes alive.

The Memorial Garden campaign is organized by Volunteers of Victory and the Military Commanders of the Victory Memorial Fund with support from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation and the Federal Agency for Forestry in the framework of the Ecology national project and the All-Russian Society for the Protection of Nature. The #MemorialGardenatSchool format is supported by the Russian Ministry of Education. Sber is the title partner of the campaign.