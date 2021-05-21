Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sberbank : Sber supports Memorial Garden environmental campaign

05/21/2021 | 08:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sber employees and volunteers planted tens of thousands of seedlings as part of Memorial Garden, a patriotic campaign launched to perpetuate the memory of the 27 million killed in WWII.

Over a month and a half, Sber employees nationwide planted trees in Samara, Vladimir, Voronezh, Irkutsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Penza, and other cities, as well as the Chuvash Republic and the Republic of Tatarstan. In the Moscow region, teams from Sberbank's Moscow and Srednerussky banks joined the campaign, planting around 12,500 pine, oak, and linden tree seedlings in the Istrinsky forest management unit on May 15, 2021.

Each of these seedlings will, over the years, grow up to become a massive, beautiful tree, reminding our descendants of the feat accomplished by our ancestors.

Sber is an active supporter of the Memorial Garden campaign and our employees are enthusiastic participants, as commemorating the memory of the great feat accomplished by our people is very important to all of us. The Sber team joined the tree planting campaign across the country, with whole families attending. In addition to being a symbol of remembrance, each new tree is a contribution from us to the restoration of Russia's green belt.

Olga Golodets

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

Besides participating in Memorial Garden, Sber is organizing large-scale tree-planting activities. A number of environmental events and volunteer campaigns will be held nationwide in the build-up to Sberbank's 180th birthday. As part of the Green Marathon, an annual charity run organized by Sber, 180,000 trees will be planted in the south of the country, which has suffered from fires and other natural disasters.

The international Memorial Garden 2021 campaign ends June 22, with a concluding event held in front of the Brest Hero Fortress. By the end of the campaign, 27 million trees will have been planted in memory of all the people killed during WWII. Commemorative events will be held at schools. For the last bell ceremony - a tradition event at Russian schools held after studies are finished but before final exams - students will plant trees in memory of the children who were sent straight from the classroom to the front. The #MemorialGardenatSchool (#СадПамятиВшколе) format was suggested by 11-year-old environmental blogger and activist Matvey Aniskin from the Republic of Bashkortostan and supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sber employees and volunteers are the most active participants in the campaign, having already planted trees in various cities and towns nationwide.

Anyone can take part in the Memorial Garden campaign by accessing the website садпамяти2021.рф, finding the nearest location, and registering for a tree-planting event. You can also support the campaign by planting a tree on your land or drawing one with your children and then registering it on the campaign map and uploading it to social media with the story of your hero and the hashtag #MemorialGardenatHome (#СадПамятиДома). Participants receive an online certificate and help keep the memory of these heroes alive.

The Memorial Garden campaign is organized by Volunteers of Victory and the Military Commanders of the Victory Memorial Fund with support from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation and the Federal Agency for Forestry in the framework of the Ecology national project and the All-Russian Society for the Protection of Nature. The #MemorialGardenatSchool format is supported by the Russian Ministry of Education. Sber is the title partner of the campaign.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 12:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SBERBANK
08:17aSBERBANK  : and Ministry of Internal Affairs' Academy of Management agree to coo..
PU
08:17aSBERBANK  : Sber supports Memorial Garden environmental campaign
PU
08:17aSBERBANK  : insurance to insure SberUslugi specialists' liability
PU
06:25aSBERBANK  : Sber to notify clients about savings
PU
06:25aSBERBANK  : Sber and Ministry of Agriculture introducing digital solutions into ..
PU
04:53aSBERBANK  : Sber gives app developers access to all its tech solutions via Smart..
PU
04:53aSBERBANK  : Rental Business fund now under management of Sber Real Estate Funds
PU
05/20SBERBANK  : Sber presents Salute TV, its proprietary OS for TV manufacturers
PU
05/20VIDEO CALLS, GAMES, AND AR ON YOUR T : Sber launches SberBox Top TV media center..
PU
05/20SBERBANK : PDMR Shareholding
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 421 B 32 888 M 32 888 M
Net income 2021 1 009 B 13 704 M 13 704 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,36x
Yield 2021 7,88%
Capitalization 6 690 B 90 992 M 90 892 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 278 165
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 363,34 RUB
Last Close Price 297,11 RUB
Spread / Highest target 46,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK9.59%90 992
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.57%486 853
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.14%358 797
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%274 479
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.26.21%217 424
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.58%201 110