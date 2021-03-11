Sberbank : Sber to help national retailers develop businesses in Udmurtia

Sber has held a round table called 'Udmurtia for Retailers!'. Its participants - Anatoly Popov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank; Alexander Brechalov, Head of the Republic of Udmurtia, Russia; and leading retailers of the country - discussed the potential development of retail chains, including through the Sber ecosystem solutions and services, in Udmurtia.

Sber is interested in strengthening ties between business and the government, and we are ready to facilitate dialogue between them in every possible way. As a bank, we have been financing both the public sector and merchants effectively for a long time now. As an ecosystem, we provide retailers and government agencies with a wide range of solutions and products, including cloud services, biometrics, big data solutions, and a full range of financial products. We are glad that the government of Udmurtia and key nationwide retailers have used our venue to address some important and topical issues that will help arrange effective cooperation.

Anatoly Popov

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

Retail turnover topped RUB239.5 mn in 2020, having added 95.4% y-o-y, taking into account the pandemic, and is forecast to add 101% in comparable prices in 2021. The region has all the opportunities and fascinating products to expand sales geography and channels, as well as develop local retail trade by using tools that include those Sber provides.

Alexander Brechalov

Head of Udmurtia

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sberbank of Russia published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 13:51:01 UTC.