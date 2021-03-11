Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sberbank    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sberbank : Sber to help national retailers develop businesses in Udmurtia

03/11/2021 | 08:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sber has held a round table called 'Udmurtia for Retailers!'. Its participants - Anatoly Popov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank; Alexander Brechalov, Head of the Republic of Udmurtia, Russia; and leading retailers of the country - discussed the potential development of retail chains, including through the Sber ecosystem solutions and services, in Udmurtia.

Sber is interested in strengthening ties between business and the government, and we are ready to facilitate dialogue between them in every possible way. As a bank, we have been financing both the public sector and merchants effectively for a long time now. As an ecosystem, we provide retailers and government agencies with a wide range of solutions and products, including cloud services, biometrics, big data solutions, and a full range of financial products. We are glad that the government of Udmurtia and key nationwide retailers have used our venue to address some important and topical issues that will help arrange effective cooperation.

Anatoly Popov

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

Retail turnover topped RUB239.5 mn in 2020, having added 95.4% y-o-y, taking into account the pandemic, and is forecast to add 101% in comparable prices in 2021. The region has all the opportunities and fascinating products to expand sales geography and channels, as well as develop local retail trade by using tools that include those Sber provides.

Alexander Brechalov

Head of Udmurtia

The event saw presentations of two Sber ecysostem solutions, SberAnalytics (current industry and regional analytics based on big data and powered by advanced machine learning, data processing, and visualization technologies) and SberFactoring (financing and management of receivables/payables). Retailers discussed their needs and plans with the leadership of Udmurtia.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 13:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SBERBANK
08:52aSBERBANK  : Herman Gref participates in field meeting of State Duma Committee on..
PU
08:52aSBERINDEX : online spending increases, conservative users stay offline
PU
08:52aSBERBANK  : Sber to help national retailers develop businesses in Udmurtia
PU
04:06aSBERBANK  : Coupon yield payment for Government Savings Bonds 36007RMFS with fix..
PU
03/10Russian c.bank blocks effort by private investors to coordinate on stocks via..
RE
03/10SBERBANK  : Top 25 teams selected to advance to Sber500 accelerator third batch ..
PU
03/10SBERBANK  : Sber, X5 and Visa roll out pay-with-a-glance technology at Perekrest..
PU
03/10SBERBANK  : issues Russia's first housing loan on market for existing homes
PU
03/10SBERBANK  : Maxim Tadevosyan leaving Rambler&Co
PU
03/09SBERBANK  : Sber wins three Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 415 B 32 792 M 32 792 M
Net income 2021 961 B 13 041 M 13 041 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,41x
Yield 2021 7,79%
Capitalization 6 342 B 86 033 M 86 102 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 285 555
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 352,67 RUB
Last Close Price 281,66 RUB
Spread / Highest target 56,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBERBANK3.90%86 033
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.49%473 380
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION19.83%322 400
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.94%285 578
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.17%209 820
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.06%190 911
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ